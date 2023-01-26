LHHS sports: Wrestling hosts only home meet Monday

The Lake Havasu High School wrestling team will host its first and only home meet for the 2022-23 season on Monday beginning at 3 p.m in the Lake Havasu High School gym.
Knights senior wrestlers will also be celebrated Monday night for their honorary “Senior Night.”
The Knights will welcome Kingman, Laughlin, Lee Williams and Mohave to this meet.
This year’s Knights wrestling team features a record number of nine girls in the program.
Tickets can be purchased ahead of time on the GoFan website. Only credit cards will be accepted at the door, not cash.
