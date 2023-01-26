LHHS sports: Wrestling hosts only home meet Monday

Rookie Davis Thompson made three more eagles for a total of five through 36 holes to tie the PGA Tour record for the most in a 72-hole tournament since 1983, and he still didn’t put any more distance between himself and Jon Rahm at The American Express. Thompson was at 18-under 126 through two rounds, two shots ahead of Rahm. Both players shot 64 on Friday on the Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West. Rahm is the highest-ranked player in the field and won two weeks ago at Kapalua. Six other players have made five eagles in a 72-hole tournament.