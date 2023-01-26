LHHS sports: Wrestling hosts only home meet Monday

Senior Avery Reyes and sophomore Tanner Bentley wrestle in the intramural Lake Havasu High School wrestling scrimmage on Monday, November 21.

 Claire Cornelius/Today's News-Herald

The Lake Havasu High School wrestling team will host its first and only home meet for the 2022-23 season on Monday beginning at 3 p.m in the Lake Havasu High School gym.

Knights senior wrestlers will also be celebrated Monday night for their honorary “Senior Night.”

