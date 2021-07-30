Lake Havasu High fall athletic programs are scheduled to begin official practices in less than two weeks. When Knights student-athletes and coaches return to their respective sports, they will have a set of recommended guidelines from the Arizona Interscholastic Association.
On Monday, the AIA released a 14-page document of recommended guidelines for returning to athletic activity for the upcoming school year. The recommended guidelines could update anytime during the 2021-22 academic year as new information and recommendations regarding covid-19 become available.
Lake Havasu High Athletic Director Dustin Zampogna said he’s read the information on the document a few times to get a better grasp of the recommended guidelines. He’s also talked with several athletic directors, especially those who work in schools along the Colorado River, to get a better understanding of the document.
Zampogna said the majority of the guidelines are similar to last year, but the biggest change he noticed was for vaccinated people.
Fewer restrictions for vaccinated people
According to the document, fully vaccinated people have fewer restrictions and could somewhat return to a sense of normalcy. Those who are immunized against the virus can refrain from testing if they’ve been exposed or have had close contact with someone infected with covid-19. Following exposure, vaccinated people can refrain from quarantine if they’re asymptomatic.
“Basically, if you’re in close contact with someone and you’re vaccinated, you could continue on as usual and you could just monitor the symptoms,” Zampogna said. “There’s not going to be any more quarantine (for unvaccinated athletes) whereas if you are not vaccinated, you are going to have a quarantine process.”
However, vaccinated people will have to stay home if they begin to show symptoms. Then, if they test positive for the virus, they’ll have to follow health protocols set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which includes isolation at home for a minimum of 10 days. The same guidelines goes for unvaccinated people who are sick or test positive for the virus.
Once an unvaccinated person has a confirmed positive test, the team’s point of contact will be notified and all close contacts of the sick individual will be screened for symptoms. If those close contacts are unvaccinated, they are to isolate away from the team until they’re cleared by the team’s point of contact. The CDC considers a closed contact as an individual who has been within six feet of an infected individual for more than 15 minutes. The AIA has the same definition of a close contact.
Process of athletes returning after positive test
The AIA won’t require a negative test for athletes to return to play after testing positive for the virus, but they will need to follow more steps to return. Athletes must get cleared by a physician with a covid-19 return to play form that shows no signs or risk of cardiovascular issues after infection.
Once they get cleared by a physician, athletes will have to go through a seven-day reclamation period that includes light exercises. An athlete completes the process of returning to play after passing the seven-day period if no symptoms are developed in the cardiovascular area. Zampogna said this was the same process for covid-19 positive athletes last school year.
There is a chance for unvaccinated athletes to return without medical clearance if they were forced to quarantine following close contact with a positive individual. Between days 10 and 14 after contact, athletes could take a PCR nasal swab test and could return on the 15th day if negative. While athletes are in isolation, the AIA encourages them to engage in light exercises if they don’t have any symptoms.
Suspensions of competition, team activities could occur
If a team has a covid outbreak, the guidelines say all team activities for unvaccinated athletes should be paused for a minimum of eight days. If the sick members are fully vaccinated, activities for the whole team will be halted. Suspension of competition or team activities could extend longer if more positive cases develop among the team.
The AIA considers an outbreak as two positive cases for teams less than 25 athletes. Three or more positive cases is considered an outbreak for teams larger than 25 members.
“We are going to follow the AIA recommendations as closely as possible,” Zampogna said. “We’ve had support within our district for doing that last year…. We are a member of the AIA. So we’re going to follow what they recommend.”
Lake Havasu Unified School District is not requiring masks and covid-19 vaccinations for the upcoming school year, which begins on Monday. Face coverings are not required for staff, students and visitors.
In April, Gov. Doug Ducey rescinded a statewide order that requires masks in school and Arizona’s State Legislature later banned school districts for implementing a mask mandate for students. Zampogna said LHHS athletes and coaches are not required to wear masks, but are encouraged to do so, especially those who are unvaccinated. Zampogna added he’s unaware if any high school athlete or coach is vaccinated or not.
Fans allowed for LHHS home games
With the return to normalcy, sports at LHHS will be back close to normal as well with fans allowed in the stands. Unlike last year, there will not be any crowd limitations for home football, volleyball or any athletic events at the high school.
“We’re going to be opening up fully for fans in the stands and encourage our community to come out and see our field and athletes and cheer on our sports programs,” Zampogna said.
