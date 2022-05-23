The final race has been run in the Lake Havasu High School 2022 track and field season.
The Knights had seven athletes compete in the State tournament finals with four of them finishing in the top ten.
Senior Cody Pellaton finished eighth in the 200 meter dash and fourth in the 400 meter dash. Josh Lumpkin, also a senior, finished in 19th place in the 1600 meter event but took 10th in the 3200 meter.
Brenton Szymanski took third in the 300 meter hurdle event and Sylvan Osman took fourth in the pole vault event. Kadan Abal came in 21st in his event the triple jump.
For the Lady Knights, Gia Jehle came in 19th for the pole vaulting event and Ashley Trafecanty placed 12th in the discus event.
“As coaches we were very happy with how (the students) performed,” Head coach Zach Dunbar said. “The team put in a lot of effort all season and there were a lot of PRs at state.”
