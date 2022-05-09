The 2022 season is in the bag for the Lake Havasu High School Track and Field team.
This past Saturday 13 Knights traveled to Phoenix in order to compete in the Division II State Tournament. Of the 14 events they competed in, the Knights placed in three of them.
The boys 4x100 and 4x400 both placed 13th in the competition, narrowly missing the finals. Head coach Zach Dunbar said both relay teams faced injuries and runners Kaden Abel and Vega Higgins both stepped up to fill in.
“The 4x100 team ran the second fastest time in school history…and the 4x400 team ran a personal record,” Dunbar said.
For the girls’ team, Senior Gia Jehle tied for 12th in the pole vaulting competition.
Dunbar says he is proud of the effort shown this season by the track and field team.
“It was a group of hard workers and competitors who achieved many goals this year,” Dunbar said. “Their dedication is appreciated.”
