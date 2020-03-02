The Lake Havasu track and field program is hosting its third annual golf tournament on March 15 at 8 a.m. on the West Course of Lake Havasu Golf Club.
The tournament is held to raise funds for the track and field program at Lake Havasu High which will help pay for equipment and facilities.
It is a four-person team scramble tournament with a limit of up to 144 participants. It is $75 per player, but only $55 for Lake Havasu Golf Club members.
The program is seeking items for its raffle as well as monetary sponsorship donations, in addition to entrants of the tournament.
For those interested in more information, Megan Gagnon, the assistant head coach of the program is available at (951) 490-2520 or at lhhstracktournament@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.