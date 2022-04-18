Last Friday was a day of personal bests for many of the athletes on the Lake Havasu High School Track and Field team.
On April 15, the Knights’ track and field team traveled to Pinnacle High School for the annual Pioneer Invite. As a team the boys placed fifth with a score of 51 and the girls placed 18th with a score of seven.
Head coach Zach Dunbar says he and his coaching staff are very pleased with the results calling it “our best meet of the year.”
“Just about everyone PR’d in an event,” Dunbar said.
Boys
100 Meters-Cody Pellaton placed sixth with a time of 11.26 and Vega Higgins placed 32nd with a time 11.85.
200 Meters- Higgins placed 20th with a personal best time of 23.76, Omare Feely placed 26th with a personal best time of 24.09 and Gavin Briggs placed 36th with a personal best time of 24.42.
400 Meters- Pellaton placed second with a time of 49.34, Ryder Campos placed 15th with a personal best time of 52.7 and Briggs placed 25th with a personal best of 54.04.
800 Meters- Alexander Gallegos came in 22nd with a personal best time of 2:10.68, Jamie Henson placed 23rd with personal best time of 2:10.72 and Brett McMillan placed 47th with a personal best time of 2:21.25.
1600 Meters- Josh Lumpkin placed 8th with a personal best time of 4:33.6. Nathan Merrill placed 21st with a time of 4:51.48, a personal record, and Gallegos placed 30th with a personal best time of 5:04 .57.
3200 Meters-Lumpkin placed second with a new personal best time of 9:56.42 and Merrill placed seventh with a time of 10:47.77, a personal best.
110 Meters Hurdle- Glen Adona placed seventh with a 16.3 time and Brent Szymanski placed 18th with a time of 17.33.
300 Meters Hurdle- Adona placed seventh with a time of 43.28.
4x100 Relay- The relay team of Szymanski, Feely, Pellaton and Higgins placed fourth with a time of 43.52
4x400 Relay- Havasu’s team of Szymanski, Pellaton, Biggs and Jaime Serrano placed first with a time of 3:27.67.
Shot Put- Eryn Vega placed 12th with a distance of 40-03, Jayden Jameson placed 24th with a throw that went 37-07 and Joseph Cooper set a new personal best throw of 35-10, placing 31st.
Discus- Vega set a new personal best in the event placing 21st with a throw of 105-00.5, Xander Flowers placed 23rd with a throw of 103-06 and Jameson placed 35th with a throw of 95-05.
Javelin- Nick Seane set a new personal best throwing a distance of 117-10, placing 20th. Flowers placed 39th with a throw of 92-03 and Tyler Caswell placed 48th with a throw of 75-09.
Pole Vault- Sylvan Osman took first place clearing a vault of 13-08. Adona placed 14th clearing a height of 10-08, a new personal best and Giovanni Sierras tied for 29th, clearing 8-00.
Long Jump- Braedon Nickel placed 12th with a jump of 19-08.5 and Dominic Crothers tied for 43rd with a distance of 17-09.
Triple Jump- Nickel took 12th place with a distance of 39-02.5 and Crothers placed 16th with personal best distance of 38-00.
Girls
100 Meters- Sayre Farley placed 28th with a time of 13.59, Nyri Alozian took 34th place with a time of 13.84 and Nikole Wolf-Cone came in 70th place with a personal best time of 15.50.
200 Meters- Farley set a new personal record placing 22nd with a time of 28.15, Alozian placed 31th with a time of 28.65 and Wolf-Cone placed 32.48.
400 Meters- Brooklyn Usinowicz came in 37th with a time of 1:12.04.
800 Meters- Celeste Switzer took fifth place and set a new personal best time of 2:26.44 and Emily Jackson placed 48th with a time of 3:04.67.
1600 Meters- Camila Espino placed 35th with a time of 6:29.11.
3200 Meters- Rilee Thuneman set a new personal best time of 15:08.30 and placed 17th. Jade Weiss placed 24th with a time of 18:51.87.
300 Meters Hurdle- Shaylee Heron took 23rd and completed the event in 54.01.
4x100 Relay- The team of Presley Evans, Farley, Alozian and Switzer placed tenth with a time of 52.76.
Shot Put- Kailey Denison placed 22nd throwing for a distance of 26-06. Athenn Kalauli threw for a distance of 26-01 coming in 28th place. Sabrina Darnell came in 36th with a throwing distance of 23-00.
Discus- Ashley Trafecanty took seventh place, throwing the discus a distance of 96-02. Cate Novy set a new personal best, throwing for a distance of 86-02 and placing 14th. Sabrina Darnell came in 30th, throwing for a distance of 69-08.
Javelin- Trafecanty threw for a distance of 90-04.5 and took 8th place. Novy set a new personal best placing 23rd with a throw of 62-10.5 and Kayelynn Jameson also set a new personal best placing 24th with a throw distance of 62-04.5.
Pole Vault- Gia Jehle placed tenth clearing a distance of 8-02.
Long Jump- Alozian came in 15th place setting a new personal best jumping for a distance of 14-10. Alyssa Musselman took 42nd and set a new PR with a jump distance of 13-02.75.
Triple Jump- Musselman came in 26th with a jump distance of 28-01.5.
