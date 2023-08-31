LHHS volleyball drops second straight game on the road

Mookie Betts launched his career-high 36th home run and the Los Angeles Dodgers routed the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-1 for their fourth consecutive win at home. David Peralta went 3 for 4 and drove in a pair of runs. The Dodgers pounded out 16 hits while improving to 23-4 in August. Freddie Freeman leads the majors with 176 hits, but he was the only Dodger to go hitless. Clayton Kershaw earned his 12th win of the season, allowing one run and three hits in five innings. Arizona's Merrill Kelly took the loss, giving up seven runs and 12 hits. Arizona's lone run was a solo shot by Corbin Carroll.