LHHS volleyball drops second straight game on the road

Dana Pattee digs a ball during the Knights' match against Mohave on Wednesday.

 Matt Rothman/River City Newspapers

The Lake Havasu Knights played their second game in two days as they traveled to Buckeye Union on Thursday.

The Knights fell in four sets, winning the first 25-20 before falling 17-25, 15-25, 26-28.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.