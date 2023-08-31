LHHS volleyball drops second straight game on the road

The Lake Havasu Knights played their second game in two days as they traveled to Buckeye Union on Thursday.
The Knights fell in four sets, winning the first 25-20 before falling 17-25, 15-25, 26-28.
Thank you for reading!
The Lake Havasu Knights played their second game in two days as they traveled to Buckeye Union on Thursday.
The Knights fell in four sets, winning the first 25-20 before falling 17-25, 15-25, 26-28.
"It was a totally different team that came to play. It was an all out battle with set four ending up 26-28," coach Becker said. "Could have gone either way. Considering we haven't had any practice time in between, I'm very pleased with their progression tonight."
First game jitters were a thing of the past in this match as it was a stark contrast compared to Wednesday's match against Mohave.
"We took care of the first ball pass so we could run our offense. We played all around better defense, dug balls and played with a sense of urgency," Becker said. "We cleaned up a lot of our unforced errors and came to play."
The Knights (0-2) will play their third of four straight road games on Labor Day with a match against the Lee Williams Volunteers (1-1).
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
SAN JOSE, Calif. — When it was all over and Simone Biles had finished her magical …
A slew of trades highlighted roster cutdown day in the NFL on Tuesday.
Mookie Betts launched his career-high 36th home run and the Los Angeles Dodgers routed the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-1 for their fourth consecutive win at home. David Peralta went 3 for 4 and drove in a pair of runs. The Dodgers pounded out 16 hits while improving to 23-4 in August. Freddie Freeman leads the majors with 176 hits, but he was the only Dodger to go hitless. Clayton Kershaw earned his 12th win of the season, allowing one run and three hits in five innings. Arizona's Merrill Kelly took the loss, giving up seven runs and 12 hits. Arizona's lone run was a solo shot by Corbin Carroll.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.