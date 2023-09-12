Oklahoma State and Arizona State face much bigger tests after knocking off smaller schools last week. The Sun Devils kicked off the Kenny Dillingham era with a 24-21 win over Southern Utah in a game delayed more than two hours by weather. Arizona State was in control the first half, but came out flat in the second after the delay. The Cowboys needed a late touchdown to pull away from Central Arkansas 27-14 after their offense struggled for good chunks of the game. Both will need to be better to win in what’s expected to a scorcher, with the high temperature expected to be around 108 at kickoff.