After four road games to open the season, the Lake Havasu High School volleyball team hosted the Mary Jo Goldey Tournament on Saturday. The Knights went through pool play only falling to Parker in the crossover games and later advanced to the championship game, finishing second behind the Broncs.
“I think definitely a little bit of home court advantage but I know that our record isn't really indicative of how we've been playing. We did not play well at Mohave but we did play really well at Lee Williams and Buckeye,” coach Marsha Becker said. “We just didn't know how to pull it out and I think today you know we worked out some of those end of game grind it out, make a good play issues that we might have had that didn't give us the win over those two teams. It was nice I got everybody some playing time today, a lot of hours together on the court and I'm just really really happy with how everybody played and came together.”
Havasu began the tournament against Mohave, winning 21-8. The Knights then defeated Moon Valley, Yuma Catholic, Agua Fria, and Kofa before falling to Kingman Academy for the final match in the purple pool. Following the loss to Parker, Havasu had the second seed in bracket play, earning a first round bye. After the bye, they defeated Independence and then Mohave for the second time to advance to the championship.
“We did beat Mohave twice today (after losing the first match of the season). It was good to show up and really you know our girls get the confidence that they needed to to know that their level they're capable of playing at a higher level,” Becker said.
In the championship match, Havasu won the first set of the championship and was leading early in the second before a Parker timeout. The Broncs came back to win the second and third sets to win the tournament.
“We had two runs in that second game where they came back and scored points in bunches and we know volleyball is a game of momentum. If you're losing three points in a row, four points in a row, it's really hard to dig yourself out of that,” Becker said. “Parker's a well-coached team. I always enjoy playing Parker because we're rivals and they're good. They make us better, we make them better and we enjoy that.”
The Knights will have another road match tonight at La Joya before coming back to Havasu for a home match against Millennium on Thursday.
“I'm excited to go play La Joya and I think if we actually bring in the momentum that we have leaving this tournament you know we're gonna be just fine. We've cleaned up a lot of errors, we still need to figure out how to side out quicker so in practice we're gonna work on some side out plays when we're out of system and hopefully clean that piece up,” Becker said. “I'm just looking for us to get better every time we step on the court. I'm really proud of my players and I'm just happy to be coaching them.”
