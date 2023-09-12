After four road games to open the season, the Lake Havasu High School volleyball team hosted the Mary Jo Goldey Tournament on Saturday. The Knights went through pool play only falling to Parker in the crossover games and later advanced to the championship game, finishing second behind the Broncs.

“I think definitely a little bit of home court advantage but I know that our record isn't really indicative of how we've been playing. We did not play well at Mohave but we did play really well at Lee Williams and Buckeye,” coach Marsha Becker said. “We just didn't know how to pull it out and I think today you know we worked out some of those end of game grind it out, make a good play issues that we might have had that didn't give us the win over those two teams. It was nice I got everybody some playing time today, a lot of hours together on the court and I'm just really really happy with how everybody played and came together.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.