LHHS: Winter sports season wrap-up

The Lake Havasu High School wrestling program and varsity boys soccer team both had very successful seasons that resulted in postseason appearances. Here are the end-of-season records and results from all the Lake Havasu High School winter sports teams:
Varsity boys soccer, 10-1-1
With a nearly perfect season, the Knights automatically qualified for the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s 5A playoffs. Ranked at No. 5, the Knights lost in penalty kicks to the No. 12 Kofa Kings at home in the first round. Top scorers of the season were (in no particular order): freshman Jesus Alvarado, freshman Geovanni Cardenas, junior Jose Alvarado, senior Oswaldo Sanchez and senior Jesus Rodriquez.
Varsity girls soccer, 2-10
Unfortunately, the girls soccer team didn’t have as successful a season as the boys. Their two wins came against Sierra Linda in the first game of the season and Westview in the ninth game. Top scorers for the team were (in no particular order): senior Presley Evans, senior Brooklyn Hawkins and junior Saige Loya.
Varsity boys basketball, 1-23
This team had another rough go during the 2022-23 regular season. The squad’s one win came against Odyssey Institute on Nov. 26, 2022 – their fourth game. The Knights outscored the Minotaurs 50-42. Top scorers for the team were (in no particular order): senior Christian Alexander, senior Luke Zegers, sophomore Isaac Bolden, senior Evan Kuch and senior Ryder Campos.
Varsity girls basketball, 0-21
Despite losing their head coach midseason, the girls still showed up to every game and played hard. Top scorers for the team were (in no particular order): senior Celeste Switzer, senior CeCe Duru, sophomore Makenna Wiese and senior Lauryn Roach.
This squad had yet another successful season. The boys finished fourth overall out of 12 teams at sectionals, and sent six athletes to the Division II state championship: senior Xander Flowers (28-4), freshman Tanner Bentley (25-8), senior Josue Aguilar (28-7), senior Gunner LeGrand (36-2), junior Robert Minden (41-5) and senior Andon Attaway (29-7).
The 2022-23 season for the girls wrestling program was one to remember. For the first time in school history, there were nine girls on the squad – a big jump from last season’s two. Senior Laci Munoz (21-5) is headed to the Division I state championship this weekend. Senior Avery Reyes had a great season as well wrestling in the 126-lb class. Reyes is considered the “pioneer” of the girls team because she was the first girl to join the Knights wrestling program.
