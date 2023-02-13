LHHS wrestling dominates sectionals, headed to state

The Lake Havasu High School boys wrestling team placed fourth overall out of 12 teams at their Division II section one tournament with 108.5 and individual performances earned seven athletes a spot in the state championship this weekend.
Senior Laci Munoz (21-5), representing the girls team, placed third overall in Division I section four’s 132-pound class – earning her a spot at state. Munoz will face Cave Creek’s freshman Becca Hodges (21-7) this weekend.
Senior Xander Flowers (28-4) took first overall at sectionals for the second time in the 285-pound class. He will go on to face Flowing Wells High School’s junior Jacob Nilson (22-14) at the state championship.
Freshman Tanner Bentley (25-8) placed fourth in the 106-pound class at sectionals, and will continue on to the state championship where he will face Horizon High School’s senior Alexander Davidson (26-9).
Senior Josue Aguilar (28-7) placed third in the 132-pound class at sectionals, and will continue on to the state championship where he will face Williams Field High School’s freshman Carlos Miranda (33-10).
Senior Gunner LeGrand (36-2) placed second overall in the 136-pound class at sectionals and will face Cave Creek’s junior Brinton Hodges (17-13) in the state championship.
Junior Robert Minden (41-5) placed second overall in the 144-pound class at sectionals and will face William Field’s junior Michael Maselli (40-15) at state.
Senior Andon Attaway (29-7) placed fourth overall in the 157-pound class at sectionals and will face Canyon Del Oro’s senior Charles Croci (44-4) at state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.