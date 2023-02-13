LHHS wrestling dominates sectionals, headed to state

Senior Xander Flowers placed first overall at sectionals over the weekend.

 Claire Cornelius/Today's News-Herald

The Lake Havasu High School boys wrestling team placed fourth overall out of 12 teams at their Division II section one tournament with 108.5 and individual performances earned seven athletes a spot in the state championship this weekend.

Senior Laci Munoz (21-5), representing the girls team, placed third overall in Division I section four’s 132-pound class – earning her a spot at state. Munoz will face Cave Creek’s freshman Becca Hodges (21-7) this weekend.

