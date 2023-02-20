LHHS wrestling ends season at state

The wrestling season has officially concluded as three Lake Havasu High School wrestlers finished in the top six in their respective brackets.
The highest of the finishers was Gunnar LeGrand, who finished as this year’s runner-up in the 138 bracket. LeGrand pinned his first two opponents before winning in a 6-3 decision to advance to the championship. Canyon View’s Skylar Hickman took the top spot after defeating LeGrand in a 14-6 major decision.
Xander Flowers (285) finished fourth as he won the first two rounds in a forfeit and pin before falling to runner-up Jacob Acedo. Flowers defeated Centennial’s Cristian Haro-Torres 3-1 and then fell to Toafiaoalil Fruen in the final match 4-1.
Robert Minden (144) finished the tournament fifth with a 4-2 sudden victory over Kofa’s Jose Rodriguez. Minden won the first match of the day before falling to eventual winner Colby Ryan. In the consolation bracket, he won the next two matches in decisions and after, fell to third-place Matthew Hernandez from Horizon.
Knights that also qualified for state were Tanner Bentley (106), who went 2-2; Josue Aguilar (132) who went 1-2; and Andon Attaway (157), who finished the tournament 0-2.
As a team, the boys finished with 52 points.
Laci Munoz, the lone female qualifier for the Knights, fell in an 8-2 decision to Campo Verde’s Becca Hodges. Munoz finished the season 21-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.