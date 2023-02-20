LHHS wrestling ends season at state

Havasu’s Hunter Bentley defeated River Valley’s David Ruiz at the 157 bout.

 Claire Cornelius/Today’s News-Herald file photo

The wrestling season has officially concluded as three Lake Havasu High School wrestlers finished in the top six in their respective brackets.

The highest of the finishers was Gunnar LeGrand, who finished as this year’s runner-up in the 138 bracket. LeGrand pinned his first two opponents before winning in a 6-3 decision to advance to the championship. Canyon View’s Skylar Hickman took the top spot after defeating LeGrand in a 14-6 major decision.

