The Lake Havasu Little League 8-10 year old All-Star team captured the District 9 Championship after an impressive performance in Kingman this week.
Havasu outscored its opponents 37-2 over two games with the first being a 15-0 victory over Kingman on Wednesday and a 22-2 win over Mohave Valley in the District Championship on Thursday. The boys mercy ruled their opponents in three innings in both games.
The boys only had four practices together prior to the tournament after the All-Star selections were made. The All-Star team consists of the best 8-10 year old Little League players from Lake Havasu City.
“Every kid on that team participated one way or another to get the win,” Havasu All-Stars manager Justin Janecek said. “We played great together as a team and only being together four practices, this team looks like it’s been playing a long time together.”
Daniel Phelps was outstanding on the mound in both games. He pitched five innings and allowed two runs while striking out 11 hitters across two starts. Mason Passmore pitched solidly in relief in the first game. He escaped a bases-loaded jam and allowed no runs to pick up a save against Kingman.
David Meraz was one of Havasu's outstanding batters in the tournament. He went 6-for-6 with a walk and five RBIs over two games. Phelps, Kase Karr, Kamden Barlow, Aiden Venditto, Vance Harden and Nash Taylor all had multiple RBIs in two games for Havasu. Cole Panter, Bentley Taylor and Shane Ward also contributed by scoring runs and playing excellent defense throughout the tournament.
“They’re a very hungry team,” Janecek said. “All the boys were supporting each other and picking each other up and it’s a good mesh of kids. All the kids are respectful with great attitudes.”
Up next for the Havasu All-Stars is the state tournament in Tucson, which begins on July 17. Havasu will compete against other All-Star teams from 14 other districts from across the state.
The state tournament is scheduled to last until July 27 and Havasu would have to play six games if the boys were to advance all the way. The winner will earn a berth in the Western Regionals tournament in San Bernardino, California.
“They’re really excited to represent Havasu,” Janecek said. “These kids are really wanting to represent Havasu at the highest level.
