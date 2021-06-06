LHLL team hoists championship in Kingman

The Lake Havasu Little League AAA Pirates claimed a championship against some of the best teams in Mohave County and the surrounding area this week.
The Pirates defeated teams from Blythe, Bullhead City and Mohave Valley in this year’s District 9 AAA Tournament of Champions. The tournament, which took place in Kingman, featured teams in the county that finished first in their respective leagues.
“The boys fought hard and they were really looking forward to this tournament,” Pirates coach Justin Janecek said. “We played three games and the boys did absolutely great. They gave it their all. Very proud of them.”
Havasu defeated Mohave Valley 15-3 in three innings to capture the championship on Thursday. The Pirates went 10-for-11 with 12 walks in the title game and leading the team offensively was Jax Janecek (6-for-6), David Meraz (6-for-6), Nash Taylor (7-for-8), Bentley Taylor (4-for-4), Jaze Janecek (4-for-5) and Cole Panter (4-for-5).
The Pirates scored five runs in each inning after Mohave Valley scored twice to begin the game. David Meraz threw seven strikeouts and allowed one run in three innings against Mohave Valley. Other stand out pitchers throughout the tournament for Havasu were Nash Taylor, Jaze Janecek and Panter.
Jordan Ortega, Trenton Carlo and Dean Meraz provided solid defense for the Pirates, according to coach Janecek.
Havasu lit up the scoreboard throughout the three-day tourney and outscored its opponents 45-8. The Pirates mercy ruled all three of their opponents in three innings. The regular length of games was six innings and teams were only allowed to score five runs per inning in the tournament.
During their championship run, the Pirates defeated Bullhead City 15-0 in their second game on Wednesday and bested Blythe 15-5 in their tournament opener on Tuesday. Bryson Stump helped send the Pirates into the championship after sliding into home against Bullhead City.
“These boys fought hard all season,” Justin said. “They deserved all this and they worked really hard this year.”
Thanks
