Like father, like son: ASU’s Josh Doan signs with Arizona Coyotes

Josh Doan, right, served as captain of the ASU men’s hockey team during his sophomore season.

 Nikki Pica/Cronkite News file photo

TEMPE – Josh Doan was born to play for the Arizona Coyotes.

That destiny is now closer to reality after Doan decided to forgo his junior year at Arizona State to play professional hockey and signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Arizona Coyotes Thursday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.