Little League baseball has returned to Lake Havasu City.
After the ‘A’ minors and ‘AA’ minors divisions reopened the season last week following the postponement due to the coronavirus, the majors division started its season Monday night, preceding the ‘AAA’ minors division on Tuesday night.
“We couldn’t be more excited about being out here again,” said Steve Bentley, whose grandson, Lucas Thornhill, plays for the Lake Monsters in the ‘AAA’ division. “It’s a day people were waiting a long time for.”
Lake Havasu Little League has implemented some new rules to ensure safety of the players, coaches and fans.
Sunflower seeds are no longer permitted and spitting on the field is forbidden. The space outside of the dugout is to be used for players’ equipment and the league asks that parents do not sit close to the dugout to allow for social distancing. The concession stand will not be open and games will pause for extra water breaks. Lastly, teams will not shake hands after games and will instead, tip their caps to each other.
Due to the season being pushed back, the league has opted for an abbreviated schedule for each division. Teams will play anywhere from nine to 12 games. Also, time limits have been enacted as well. The majors and ‘AAA” minors divisions will have an hour and a half time limit, while all lower divisions will have an hour. The regular season is scheduled to wrap before the end of June.
“We’re just glad to be back out here,” said Lynn Carlton, whose grandson, Tyler Mason plays for the Raptors of the ‘AAA’ majors division. “I don’t think anybody is too concerned.”
Youth baseball is another key step in returning to normalcy in the aftermath of the pandemic and offers a glimmer of hope for the future.
