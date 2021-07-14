A pair of Little League teams will represent Lake Havasu City this weekend at a couple of state tournaments. There’s a family connection between the two teams with three sets of brothers taking the field.
Koen Taylor, Drew Passmore and Ayden Carelli play on the 10-12-year-old All-Star team while their younger brothers Nash Taylor, Mason Passmore and Ashton Carelli are on the 8-10 team. There’s also a set of twins on the 10-12 All-Stars roster – Kaiden and Ryler Marin.
“It feels good because we both get to have the opportunity to go to state,” Koen said. “I know they don’t get to advance (past state), but it’s fun that they’re at state too so that we get to cheer each other on.”
With the sibling connection, the two teams supported each other during their District tournament championship runs. Both teams earned their way to the state tournaments by winning a District 9 Championship in Kingman in June.
The 8-10 squad won their championship two weeks before the older kids claim the District 9 title. When the 10-12 All-Stars were playing in Kingman, manager Anthony Carelli said his team was inspired to replicate the younger kids’ success. The younger kids cheered and supported the older boys in Kingman, giving them more inspiration to win a District title of their own.
“We’re a tight knit community being small and to see that support was really exciting to see it,” Anthony said.
Anthony is the father of Ayden and Ashton and like the other two sets of parents, he will have two kids playing in two different cities. The younger kids will play at the 8-10 State Tournament in Tucson. The 10-12 kids will play at the Little League State Tournament in the Tempe Sports Complex.
“I’m really excited,” Drew said. “One of my dreams is been to play at a sportsplex.”
When asked how he and other parents are going to handle having two kids playing in separate cities, Anthony admitted “it’s going to be hard,” but they’ll try to make every game they can. They’ll drive back and forth from the two cities if possible.
For both of the team’s first four games, Anthony said there’s potential of only one game overlapping. If both teams’ road trips last for the duration of both tournaments, one parent will likely stay with one son in one city and vice versa, as games will overlap. Anthony said he’ll mostly stay with the older boys since he’s their coach, depending on how long they’ll play in Tempe.
“We’re right now trying to figure out the driving dynamics because the wife goes one way and I go the other way,” Anthony said. “The excitement is really hard to put into words because you’re excited for both families. It’s going to be a fun week regardless of us being 100-miles apart for some of it.”
Scottie Taylor is another local Little League coach with two sons playing at both tournaments. Scottie will be coaching this weekend as an assistant coach for the 8-10-year-olds and is the father of Koen and Nash. Like Anthony, Scottie will likely remain with the younger kids if they keep winning in Tucson.
“It’s a lot of fun to be involved with these great families and all these great kids,” Scottie said. “Just lucky to be a part of it.”
The 8-10-Year-Old State Tournament will be the end of the road for the younger kids no matter what happens. As for the older boys, if they win their tournament, they’ll advance to the Southwest Regionals in San Bernardino, California. Winner of the regional tournament will earn a spot in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
The 8-10 All-Stars will begin their tournament against Paradise Valley North, who are representing District 3. The 10-12 Little Leaguers will play Tucson, a team coming out of District 5.
The 8-10 tourney starts on Saturday and is expected to conclude on July 27. The 10-12 tournament begins on Friday and is scheduled to end on July 25. Both tournaments are double elimination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.