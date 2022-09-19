Drey Jameson pitched seven shutout innings in his major league debut and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit three home runs in a 4-0 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday night. Jameson, called up Thursday from Triple-A Reno, gave up two hits _ both by Brandon Drury _ and walked one. He struck out five _ including Juan Soto twice _ and got 10 groundouts. He threw 90 pitches, 62 for strikes. Kevin Ginkel, Joe Mantiply and Reyes Moronta finished the three-hitter. Ketel Marte, Emmanuel Rivera and Carson Kelly hit solo homers. The Padres’ lead over the idle Milwaukee Brewers for the final National League wild-card spot was reduced to 1 1/2 games.