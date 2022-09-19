The Best of the West series put on by Jet Jam Racing and RPM Racing Enterprises came to Lake Havasu this weekend for its last few rounds, with hundreds of riders ranging from local favorites to international competitors showing out for one last race before the IJSBA World Finals in mid-October.
Riders from Australia, Kuwait, France, Canada and the Philippines came out to Lake Havasu City for this weekend, and many of them will be extending their stay to practice at Body Beach to prepare for the IJSBA World Finals. Even more international riders will make the trip out here within the next couple weeks.
And of course over 30 local riders that Lake Havasu City knows and loves competed alongside these international riders.
Local jet ski building and specialty business, T.C. Freeride, sponsors most of the local riders and is owned by Taylor Curtis.
His son, 13-year-old Coy Curtis, won seven amatuer world titles at last year’s IJSBA World Finals. This weekend’s race was really meant for practice for this year’s IJSBA World Finals and to give Coy Curtis some experience on the GP ski that is about 500 lbs and has 200 horsepower, Taylor Curtis said.
“He (Coy Curtis) makes me so proud,” Taylor Curtis said. “Because this is what I’ve been doing since I was 15 years old and I make my living now building jet skis and I’ve helped so many of these kids get into the sport.”
Coy Curtis placed first in the Vintage 550 Open and Ski Am GP classes Friday, against riders much older than him.
“On the line, you get butterflies, but it’s super fun because you get to learn stuff from them,” Coy Curtis said.
Brothers Ryder and Jet Wildeboer are also some of the riders associated with T.C. Freeride.
“My biggest thing is to just train on my GP ski and get ready for the pro ski,” Ryder Wildeboer said. “I mean there’s a lot of international guys and this will be my first professional year for that class.”
Ryder Wildeboer placed second in the Sport Spec race Friday, behind friend Parker Kaiser, another dominant, local rider. Ryder Wildeboer already holds 11 amatuer world titles at just 15 years old.
His 12-year-old brother, Jet Wildeboer, just completed his first full year of racing.
“I love it,” Jet Wildeboer said. “It’s so much fun. I took after my bigger brother.”
Because the Lake Elsinore race was canceled earlier this year, round eight of the Best of the West series on Friday at Crazy Horse campgrounds counted for double points for the placing riders.
“The promoters put it (the double points round) together last minute and there was a great turnout for it,” race announcer Jason Pyschoward said. “All these riders battling for points showed up.”
The Best of the West series consists of 10 PWC races in varying locations over the course of seven months. The last three rounds of the series were put on this weekend at Crazy Horse campgrounds.
Riders that competed in at least two days of racing over the seven months qualify for the IJSBA World Finals, also held at Crazy Horse campgrounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.