The Best of the West series put on by Jet Jam Racing and RPM Racing Enterprises came to Lake Havasu this weekend for its last few rounds, with hundreds of riders ranging from local favorites to international competitors showing out for one last race before the IJSBA World Finals in mid-October.

Riders from Australia, Kuwait, France, Canada and the Philippines came out to Lake Havasu City for this weekend, and many of them will be extending their stay to practice at Body Beach to prepare for the IJSBA World Finals. Even more international riders will make the trip out here within the next couple weeks.

