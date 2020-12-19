On Oct. 1, the Advantage Pools team, bowling in the R. J. Perry Classic league at Havasu Lanes, set USBC National Records for a mixed team consisting of three men and one woman.
These scores were the highest game and series in the nation.
The members, their game and series were Linda Higenell (277 - 679), Shawn Rowbottom (266 - 687), Mike Wisniewski (257 - 687) and Jerry Sikora (278 - 813) for a 1078 in the second game and a 2866 three game series.
Last week on Dec. 10, they beat their record game by two pins and record series by 57 pins.
This time, the scores were Higenell (279 - 749), Rowbottom (268 - 676), Wisniewski (244 - 714) and Sikora (289 - 784) for a new record game of 1080 and three game series of 2923.
The R. J. Perry league bowls on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.
