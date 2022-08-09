MMA fighters

Local MMA fighter Trenten Beyers (left) poses with his opponent Antonio Ruiz at weigh-in on Friday ahead of their fight for the amateur flyweight world title.

 courtesy of MMAstalker.com,

Two out of the three amateur fighters from local MMA gym Bridge City Combat won their bouts in RUF 48 on Saturday in Phoenix, with one of the bouts being a title fight.

Trenten Beyers, 22, of Bridge City Combat remains undefeated after beating Antonio Ruiz for the amateur flyweight world title. The fight came down to a decision, with all three judges scoring 30-27 in favor of Trenten Beyers.

