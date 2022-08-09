Two out of the three amateur fighters from local MMA gym Bridge City Combat won their bouts in RUF 48 on Saturday in Phoenix, with one of the bouts being a title fight.
Trenten Beyers, 22, of Bridge City Combat remains undefeated after beating Antonio Ruiz for the amateur flyweight world title. The fight came down to a decision, with all three judges scoring 30-27 in favor of Trenten Beyers.
“His (Ruiz) strong suit was jujitsu and being on the ground,” Trenten Beyers said. “So I think being able to take him down and beat him at where he thought he had the best chance of winning proved something.”
Trenten Beyers is the first Lake Havasu City-born world champion, but the second world champion to come out of Lake Havasu City, with the first being Jason Roope out of Arevalo Academy in March 2016.
“It’s (Trenten Beyers’ win) hard for me to describe, just because he’s my little brother,” Bridge City Combat coach Christian Beyers said. “I was in the corner kind of blacking out a little bit.
Featherweight competitor Devin Ray, 22, advanced to 2-0 in his amateur career after defeating Enrique Barcenas in the second round by TKO via strokes, which put Barcenas in the hospital after the fight.
“Devin fought an opponent that was undefeated,” Christian Beyers said. “Devin stuck to the game plan. He got a little bit crazy at times, but not too bad.”
Flyweight fighter Brandon Elizondo, 19, lost his bout versus Ezra Elliot in the first round by a rear-naked choke submission. Elizondo is now 0-3 in his amateur career.
“One of our younger fighters, Brandon, did really good,” Trenten Beyers said. “His guy was just very strong-suited in jiu jitsu and wrestling, but Brandon is still young and is still growing and learning.”
Trenten and Christian Beyers both mentioned the overwhelming support the Lake Havasu community has shown them, from putting on watch parties at the Office to even making the trip out to Phoenix to support them in person.
“It’s all up from here, and we’re just going to continue to try to put Lake Havasu on the map,” Trenten Beyers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.