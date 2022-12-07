The Arizona Cardinals are trying to remain optimistic about their season, clinging to the possibility of a miracle run into the NFC playoff bracket. In reality, it’s almost certainly too late. Even if the postseason is a long shot, the final five games of the season provide plenty of intrigue for the Cardinals. The team’s performance over the next month could decide whether owner Michael Bidwill ends up making big changes to the roster and coaching staff. Arizona is 4-8, and coach Kliff Kingsbury's future is in question because the team and quarterback Kyler Murray have regressed in Murray's fourth year.