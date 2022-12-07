Local off-road dirt bike racer and business owner Shane Logan, 20, captured the 2022 SCORE Baja series championship with his four-rider team after accumulating the most points in the four races put on this year.
The other three riders on the KTM 10x team are: team owner Juan Carlos Salvatierra from Bolivia, 20-year-old Arturo Salas from Mexico and 20-year-old Clayton Roberts from California.
The SCORE Baja series consists of four races in March, June, September and November held on the Baja California peninsula annually.
Logan’s team finished first in the first three races of the year, but finished third in the Pro Moto Unlimited class of the notorious SCORE Baja 1000 race a couple of weeks ago with a time of 23:23:54.588.
At the 340th mile of the SCORE Baja 1000, when Logan was riding, the fuel pump went out. Logan had to wait for the parts to fix it, which set the team back about three hours.
“It was just a nightmare,” Logan said. “So we knew we couldn’t win the race, but as long as we finished we would still win the championship. So that was just the focus after (the fuel pump went out).”
After the bike got fixed, Logan hopped back on and rode another 50 miles. Salvatierra took over at that point and rode until mile marker 470. Roberts rode from there until mile marker 680. Logan was supposed to take over at mile marker 680, but Salas ended up finishing the race from there.
“Earlier in the day I was riding over some whoops and kind of hurt my ankle,” Logan said. “I was just like, ‘We’re already so far behind there’s no reason for me to go ride and hurt myself more,’ so Arturo finished the race from there.”
Team KTM 10x ended the year with 461 total points, the most in the Pro Moto Unlimited Class, earning them the right to ride the No. 1 plate in next year’s SCORE Baja series.
“It’s a pretty good feeling,” Logan said. “It’ll definitely help with sponsors and getting my name out there. And if we can defend it next year, that would only mean more for us.”
Now that the 2022 Baja series has concluded, Logan’s team will be working out some details like who they’ll ride for next year and what sponsors they can get.
In the meantime, Logan is training for the 2023 Parker 250, held Jan. 6-8, and kick-starting his landscaping business, Logan Worx, here in Havasu. Logan Worx will do anything from tree-trimming, hauling away plants or trees, sprinklers and much more.
