Shane Logan

Local off-road dirt bike racer and business owner Shane Logan, 20, captured the 2022 SCORE Baja series championship with his four-rider team after accumulating the most points in the four races put on this year.

 Courtesy of Shane Logan

The other three riders on the KTM 10x team are: team owner Juan Carlos Salvatierra from Bolivia, 20-year-old Arturo Salas from Mexico and 20-year-old Clayton Roberts from California.

