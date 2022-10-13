Local pro anglers Zach VerBugghe and Justin Kerr finished fourth and 12th, respectively, in the 40th annual 2022 W.O.N. Bass U.S. Open held at Lake Mohave.
VerBugghe came in fourth with a total combined weight of 53.47 lbs across all three days of the tournament. VerBugghe was placed 13th at the end of day one. VerBugghe was awarded $9,000.
Justin Kerr finished in 12th place with a total combined weight of 45.34 lbs and was awarded $3,750.
Mark Williams came in 22nd place with a total combined weight of 37.61 lbs and was awarded $2,500.
Roy Hawk came in 23rd place with a total combined weight of 37.3 lbs and was also awarded $2,500.
Mike Williams finished in 54th place with a total combined weight of 29.74 lbs.
Chris Kinley finished 63rd with a total combined weight of 26.9 lbs.
Tony Lain came in 82nd place with a total combined weight of 22.85 lbs.
John Gayo finished in 100th place with a total combined weight of 19.74 lbs.
Jeff Rutt finished 103rd with a total combined weight of 19.52 lbs.
Jesse Marquez came in 155th place with a total combined weight of 12.68 lbs.
