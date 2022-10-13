Bass Boats

The bass boats gather before heading off into their second day of fishing at the 2022 W.O.N. Bass U.S. Open held at Lake Mohave.

 Claire Cornelius/Today’s News-Herald

Local pro anglers Zach VerBugghe and Justin Kerr finished fourth and 12th, respectively, in the 40th annual 2022 W.O.N. Bass U.S. Open held at Lake Mohave.

VerBugghe came in fourth with a total combined weight of 53.47 lbs across all three days of the tournament. VerBugghe was placed 13th at the end of day one. VerBugghe was awarded $9,000.

