Through Monday, the first day of the W.O.N. Bass U.S. Open held at Lake Mohave, four Havasu pro anglers are in the top-21 spots.

Mark Williams leads the Havasu anglers in eighth place out of 190 anglers with 17.75 lbs from a five-fish limit.

shutthefrontdoor

New criteria! Don't forget to check for lead weights in the fish bellies at weigh-in like those found during the Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament.

