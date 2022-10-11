Through Monday, the first day of the W.O.N. Bass U.S. Open held at Lake Mohave, four Havasu pro anglers are in the top-21 spots.
Mark Williams leads the Havasu anglers in eighth place out of 190 anglers with 17.75 lbs from a five-fish limit.
Next, Tony Lain is in 11th place after bringing five fish for 17 lbs. Zach VerBugghe sits in 13th place with 16.78 lbs. Justin Kerr is currently in 21st place with 15.62 lbs.
Six other pro anglers from Lake Havasu are competing as well.
Roy Hawk is in 55th place with 12.14 lbs. Chris Kinley is in 87th place with 9.39 lbs. Mike Williams is in 90th place with 9.1 lbs. Jeff Rutt is in 92nd place with 9.05 lbs. Jesse Marquez is in 154th place with 3.53 lbs. John Gayo is in 163rd with 2.48 lbs.
The tournament continues through Wednesday. The winners of the tournament are determined by total weight over all three days of fishing.
New criteria! Don't forget to check for lead weights in the fish bellies at weigh-in like those found during the Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament.
