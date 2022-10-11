The Philadelphia Eagles are the final undefeated team in the NFL after starting with a 4-0 record for just the sixth time in franchise history. They'll travel to face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The Cardinals are 2-2 this season, but are still searching for their first home win of the season after losing to the Chiefs and Rams. Philadelphia QB Jalen Hurts has pushed into the early season MVP discussion. Hurts is first in the NFL in yards per passing attempt and ranks fifth in the league in yards passing. The Cardinals have a 6-0 record against teams from the NFC East during coach Kliff Kingsbury's four seasons.