Through Tuesday, the second day of the 2022 W.O.N. Bass U.S. Open held at Lake Mohave, 10 Havasu pro anglers move up through the rankings.
Zach VerBugge now leads the Havasu pro anglers, moving up from 13th place on day one to sixth place on day two with 18.98 lbs on a five-fish limit, and a total combined weight of 35.76 lbs through Monday and Tuesday.
Mark Williams holds his eighth place position with 15.52 lbs from Tuesday, and a total combined weight of 33.17 lbs.
Justin Kerr moved up the rankings as well, coming from 21st place on Monday to 18th place on Tuesday with 12.54 lbs and a total combined weight of 28.16 lbs.
Roy Hawk flew up the leaderboard after catching five fish for 11.73 lbs Tuesday, and now sits in 39th place with a total combined weight of 23.87, compared to his 55th place finish Monday.
Tony Lain dropped from 11th place to 47th place after only bringing in 5.85 lbs Tuesday. Lain now has a total combined weight of 23.05 lbs.
Chris Kinley moved up 10 spots to 77th place after bringing in 7.82 lbs Tuesday. Kinley now has a total combined weight of 17.21 lbs.
Mike Williams caught 6.85 lbs Tuesday, bringing him from 90th place up to 86th. Williams has a 15.95 lbs total combined weight.
Jeff Rutt dropped a few places from Monday, coming in 106th place with 4.42 lbs Tuesday and a total combined weight of 13.47 lbs.
Jesse Marquez also flew up the rankings Tuesday, landing the 110th spot with 9.15 lbs, compared to his 154th place finish Monday. Marquez has a total combined weight of 12.68 lbs.
John Gayo has had a rough couple days, only bringing in two fish total for 6.8 lbs. Tuesday, he finished 164th with 4.32 lbs.
