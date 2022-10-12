Havasu pro angler Chris Kinley

Havasu pro angler Chris Kinley talks to tournament director Billy Egan at weigh-ins following day two of the 2022 W.O.N. Bass U.S. Open at Lake Mohave.

 Claire Cornelius/Today’s News-Herald

Through Tuesday, the second day of the 2022 W.O.N. Bass U.S. Open held at Lake Mohave, 10 Havasu pro anglers move up through the rankings.

Zach VerBugge now leads the Havasu pro anglers, moving up from 13th place on day one to sixth place on day two with 18.98 lbs on a five-fish limit, and a total combined weight of 35.76 lbs through Monday and Tuesday.

