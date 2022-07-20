If you live in the southern part of Lake Havasu City, it’s more than likely that someone in your neighborhood was hosting some collegiate baseball players for June and July while they played for the Havasu Heat.
This year was the first season back in Havasu for the Heat in quite some time. The summer ball team, owned by Rick Twyman, spent 12 years playing in the Jayhawk League in Kansas as the Wellington Heat.
While the return to the team’s original stomping grounds was exciting and long overdue, it obviously came with some challenges – finding places for the athletes to stay in such a short amount of time being one of them.
Multiple generous Havasu residents stepped up to the plate to help Twyman out.
Pam and Trevor Nelson
The Nelsons offered to house two Havasu Heat boys after hearing from a mutual friend of Twyman’s that they were struggling to find host families for the upcoming season.
Although this was the Nelsons’ first time hosting summer ball players, they are no stranger to taking kids in. The Nelsons have fostered six children since moving to Havasu in 2012.
Pam Nelson, a teacher, said she had a little boy come into her third grade class one day. Only a month later she told her husband, “We’re taking him home today, OK?” Then it became his sister coming and going from their house, and eventually even more relatives of the little boy’s were welcomed into the Nelson household.
Heat pitchers Mike Novak and Matt Lintz came from Bryan College in Dayton, Tennessee to stay in the Nelsons’ casita – to which they took the saying ‘make yourself at home’ quite literally.
“They rearranged their furniture and made it like a dorm room,” Pam Nelson said. “They were super easy and really respectful,” she added.
“It was such an easy transition,” Novak said. “They (the Nelsons) love college baseball. They love watching it. They love being around it. It was kind of a perfect storm – we get our own space and they want to have us.”
Novak played summer ball in the South Florida Collegiate League and the Northwoods League and stayed with host families both times. His experiences with those host families weren’t the best, so he was nervous to do it again, he said. But his time with the Nelsons was far better than his previous.
“They’re great people,” Novak said. “I think we really hit it off and a good relationship formed.”
The Nelsons took Novak, Lintz and some other Heat boys out on their pontoon boat for Memorial Day weekend (a rarity for most Havasu full-time residents like themselves) to show them what Havasu is all about.
Novak and Lintz raved about Trevor Nelson’s “world famous” breakfast sandwiches their entire stay.
The infamous breakfast was essentially a grilled cheese sandwich featuring eggs and skinless Bratwursts from Iowa (Trevor Nelson’s home state).
They became a staple before the handful of morning games the Heat played, as well as road trips before an away tournament.
“I’m glad we could do it (host the boys), ‘’ Pam Nelson said. “We have the means to do it and the place to offer. And they’re young so just to keep them off the streets and out of trouble is all we could ask for.”
Becky Goldberg
Like the Nelsons, Goldberg has plenty of experience taking care of children that aren’t biologically hers. Rotary Club exchange students from Mexico, Brazil and Germany have all come to stay with Goldberg while raising her own two kids – now 27 and 35 years old.
“I’m a mom to many, many, many people in this town,” Goldberg said. “I have a lot of kids that are not mine, lots of non biological children.”
Goldberg hosted Heat pitcher Jayden Orozco and outfielder Jordan Rollins – each getting their own room in her house.
Although Orozco and Rollins were the ones officially living in her house, she found different Heat players frequently staying over after late games.
“My couch was pretty popular,” Goldberg said.
Goldberg provided groceries for the boys and didn’t expect them to pay for utilities during their stay, but did expect weekly family dinners.
“They’re a part of your family,” Goldberg said. “So you do for them what you would for your own kids.”
Orozco had stayed with a host family last year in Kansas while playing for the Wellington Heat, but didn’t spend too much time getting to know them, he said.
“She (Goldberg) actually spoils us,” Orozco said. “She does the whole ‘mom’ part and it’s really sweet.”
Orozco even changed Goldberg’s contact name in his phone to “Momma Becky” with a heart emoji, Goldberg said.
Her first experience hosting Heat players was enough to make her want to do it again next year.
“If my kids don’t come back, I’ve already picked the ones I want (to host) next year,” Goldberg said.
