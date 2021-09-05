Nearly a month since winning his first national championship, Lake Havasu City’s Julien “Juju” Beaumer is still savoring the moment.
“I felt really good,” Beaumer said. “My eighth year trying, finally getting it was definitely a confidence booster.”
On Aug. 7, Beaumer won the title for the 450 B Limited class at American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) Amateur National Championship in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. The motocross event lasted for seven days from Aug. 1 to Aug. 7. Beaumer also raced in the 250 B Limited class, but finished fifth overall in that division. Both of those classes featured 42 riders.
Beaumer, 15, currently races in the 250 B Limited, 450 B Limited, 250 B Modified and Schoolboy 2 classes – the latter two involving racers driving vehicles with modified engines. The Schoolboy 2 class has an age limit and mainly involves racers in the 12-17 age range. Beaumer says he rides the same bike for the 250 B and 450 B limited classes.
The 15-year-old is currently homeschooled and has rode dirt bikes since he was a child.
Beaumer has raced locally, competing in the World Off Road Championship Series at Crazy Horse Campgrounds in March. The 15-year-old competed in the 250 A Class where he finished third in the division. Beaumer also competed in the Pro Am class, but didn’t finish in that race.
Whenever Beaumer isn’t riding his bike, you could catch him in the water driving a Jet Ski, which he uses to cross train to develop his endurance. Beaumer competes in the water from time-to-time with his most recent race occurring at last year’s International Jet Sports Boating Association (IJSBA) World Finals in Havasu.
Beaumer placed eighth in the Pro Ski Modified class in last year’s World Finals. The 15-year-old says he enjoys riding personal watercraft, but his passion lies within motocross.
“I was serious about both of them all the way until last year,” Beaumer said. “ It got to where I had to train a lot more. I had to be in California a lot more to be ready for the big races so I kind of drifted away from the Jet Ski side to focus on getting more training on dirt bikes to be ready, but when I go home, I still ride Jet Skis every weekend.”
Before gaining an interest in motocross, Beaumer’s hobby of personal watercraft started when he was around 2 ½ years old. At an adolescent age, Juju acquired his interest due to his father Lilian Beaumer racing Jet Skis and working as a mechanic for Yamaha back in his day. Lilian, who moved to Havasu from France in 1996, also had an interest in motocross, but seldom raced dirt bikes.
“He’s always happy to ride,” Lilian said.
When Juju was watching a supercross event on television one day with his father, he was enthralled with the action. That’s where his interest in motocross started, as Juju convinced his father to buy him a bike.
“He started very early and right now, you can tell it’s what he liked to do,” Lilian said.
As he progresses into motocross, Juju hopes to race professionally in the supercross or pro motocross circuits.
“The main goal is to win 250 or 450 championships in pro motocross or supercross,” Juju said. “That’s the top, top, top thing on my bucket list.”
Juju says he will compete in this year’s IJSBA World Finals scheduled for Oct. 2-10. He will return to the race track for the AMA Cal Classic in Pala, California on Oct. 28-31. In December, Juju will race in the AZ Open in Buckeye.
