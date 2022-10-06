Local dirt bike rider Shane Logan, 20, won the SCORE Baja 400 last month on a four-rider team for the third-straight first place finish in the Pro Moto Unlimited class in 2022.
Logan’s three teammates for the SCORE Baja 400 were team owner Juan Carlos Salvatierra from Bolivia, 20-year-old Arturo Salas from Mexico and 20-year-old Clayton Roberts from California.
The KTM 10x team finished in first place with a time of 8:27:47 with an average speed of 43.72 mph.
The SCORE Baja 400 is the third off-roading race in a series of four races held on the Baja California peninsula annually.
Salas has been racing in the Baja series since he was 15 years old, and this year, was asked by Salvatierra to pick another rider to add to their team. Logan was his first choice.
“I wanted to have someone around my same level, maybe even better,” Salas said. “I figured Shane would’ve been a great option being one of the faster riders over here in the USA and coming off a championship from West Hare Scrambles.”
Logan has been racing the number one plate this year in the West Hare Scrambles, but his main focus has been racing SCORE Baja, which he says is a very professional race and has enjoyed every minute of it.
Salas recalled the first time he met Logan, at a race in 2018, where he noticed Logan showed up to a race on the weekend by himself.
“Ever since that day I was like, ‘This guy is fast and he’s responsible and independent,’” Salas said. “Everything he does, he does it very well by himself.”
Salas knew he would be able to rely on Logan in an enduring race like the Baja after seeing Logan’s independence that weekend.
“He stood out because in Baja you’re generally the whole time by yourself,” Salas said. “If you’re not at the pits, you’re by yourself out there. It’s not like you’re doing laps at a track where you can see people around you.”
After joining the team at the beginning of this year, Logan and team ( ) placed first in the SCORE San Felipe 250 in March, the SCORE Baja 500 in June and most recently, the SCORE Baja 400 in September. The fourth race of the series is the SCORE Baja 1000, slated for November 15-20.
“It takes a lot,” Logan said. “We have a team of over 30 people that meet us at every pit and help work on the bikes.”
All four riders have satellite phones they use to communicate with each other and the pits during the race, and even have a helicopter with medical staff, a photographer and a spare rider on board that flies overhead and follows the rider through the entire race.
One dirt bike is used for the entirety of the race, and if any mechanical problems arise, sometimes the rider will have to stop and fix it before getting to the next pit.
In the SCORE Baja 400 in September, the bike shut off in the first leg of the race after Salas landed a jump. After changing out a fuse and a relay, Salas got the bike started again.
That electrical issue put the team behind a few positions early on, but they all came together during the rest of the race and made it back to first, Logan said.
Lots of strategizing goes into maintaining a lead out there, especially with pit stops. A lot of the battle is in who can do the faster pit stop, Logan said.
“What we did (in the SCORE Baja 400) was change a tire early because we were behind anyway, and then by the time everybody changed their tire at mile 200, we had already changed our tire and all we did at that pit was switch riders and got gas,” Logan said.
Currently, team KTM is leading the series in points and hope to capture that fourth win. Their biggest opponent will be Team Honda, owned by Mark Samuels, who hasn’t raced in any of the other three Baja races this year.
A lot of racers will skip the other three races and only compete in the SCORE Baja 1000, Salas said.
“It’s a big accomplishment and it’s something a lot of people want to be recognized for,” Salas said. “Me and Shane and Clayton have already won the 400, and me and Shane won the 500 and the 250, but winning the 1000 equals 10 of those.”
The SCORE Baja 1000 is raced night and day, rain or shine, and ranges from 20 to 30 hours long for most teams. Each year, the course and the total mileage is different.
The terrain down in Mexico is comparable to the deserts right here in Havasu, Logan said. There’s a lot of sand washes littered with big rocks the same color as the sand and that’s where practicing comes in. Each rider will take about a week prior to the Baja race to ride and learn their section of the race.
“The first 20 miles of the last leg was very fast,” Logan said. “Like as fast as the bike could go, then the last 70-80 miles was very technical – slower, more ups and downs through the mountains and rocky.
“I knew we were leading when I got the bike, so I was just trying not to put too much pressure on myself,” Logan said. “I never saw anyone behind me, which is always a good feeling to look and nobody’s around.”
At the very end of the race, Logan headed back towards town where hundreds of people were able to watch him race through the final section which included some jumps and hill climbs.
“It’s awesome to see all the fans and everybody goes out there to watch you go by and hit the jumps,” Logan said.
Logan, Salas, Roberts and Salvatierra take on the SCORE Baja 1000 next, November 15-20.
