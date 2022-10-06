Local dirt bike rider Shane Logan, 20, won the SCORE Baja 400 last month on a four-rider team for the third-straight first place finish in the Pro Moto Unlimited class in 2022.

Logan’s three teammates for the SCORE Baja 400 were team owner Juan Carlos Salvatierra from Bolivia, 20-year-old Arturo Salas from Mexico and 20-year-old Clayton Roberts from California.

