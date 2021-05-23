Havasu Lanes is the home of local youth bowlers who’ve competed in some state tournaments this year.
Members of the Havasu Wednesday Juniors – named after the day they practice – most recently competed at the 56th Annual Arizona State USBC Youth Open Tournament in Phoenix, which took place in a span of two weekends on April 24-25 and May 1-2. The age range for the Juniors is 4-18 years old and bowl in six different teams at Havasu Lanes after school. The Juniors are currently in their summer season.
“These kids are like friends,” Juniors Director Marcia Lynnes said. “They definitely have created a bond. In fact, those right there (she said while pointing), I met them through soccer and got them into bowling and now they’re my kids’ best friends.”
Holland Biermann, 17, was Havasu’s successful bowler at the open, earning a first place finish in the singles division and in all events. Sara Lynnes – Marcia’s 7-year-old daughter – finished fourth in singles and sixth in all events.
The kids had more success at the Tournament of Champions in Glendale in March during their spring season as the Sunday Juniors. The Juniors had two first place teams with another one taking second and another placing third. The first place teams were in the Prep (9-11) and Junior (12-14) divisions.The second place team was in the Bantams (8 and under) division and the third placer was in the Majors (15-18).
At Glendale, Sara and Rick Canez took third in singles for the Bantams while Daniel Tadewald took third in singles for Prep. Andrew Lynnes, Marcia’s son, had a high score of 287 in the scratch portion of the tournament.
“My first year there, there was maybe one team and a single player that moved on to the second day,” Marcia said over the phone a few days after the tournament. “Not last year because it was canceled, but the year before, three of my kids moved on, they were on two different teams, but it wasn’t a whole lot more in addition to that.
“Going from maybe two teams that placed in the top three to four teams that placed in the top three and three singles that placed in the top three is pretty awesome.”
Marcia directs the league with Betty Hanson, 91, who says she bakes cookies for the kids on Sundays. Betty also bowls with the kids on Sundays as part of the Sunday Junior Adult league.
“The kids, I love them,” Betty said.
The 91-year-old said she bowled a little back in the day, but admitted she wasn’t the best.
“I was terrible,” Betty jokingly said. “I was the gutter (ball) queen of Havasu.”
After youth sports were shut down last year due to the covid-19 pandemic, Marcia said the numbers for the Juniors increased once they were given the OK to continue operations.
“I don’t know if that’s because of covid where the alley was actually opened and allowed for that,” Marcia said. “For my kids, we didn’t do softball, we couldn’t do basketball, this was the only thing for them. So I don’t know if that’s why or if it’s because I got the information out there online.
“I want to say there were 25 of them. Last season, we had a Wednesday league that I think had about 15-20 kids and then the Sunday league had about the same.”
While the juniors bowl on Wednesday, the Sunday Junior Adults league allows a chance for adults to bowl with their kids that day. Marcia describes the Sunday league as a “family day” and would love to continue if she receives enough interest for the fall.
The summer league runs through June and the Juniors will pick right back up in the fall starting in August.
Even with the kids’ recent success, Marcia said they’re in need of some coaches – who would need to pass a background check – as they don’t have one right now. They’re also open to adding more kids to the league and are always open for donations of lightweight balls and shoes.
“We’re always looking for more,” Marcia said. “The bowling alley is really good about helping the youth to try to make it not a huge expensive sport. The kids bowl for $10 a week. With that $10 per week, they get to bowl three games per day for the rest of the week or season or whatever it happens to be. They could practice all week and still pay $10 a week.”
