Havasu Lanes hosted the Lake Havasu City Youth Tournament over the weekend. By the end of Sunday, the top boy, girl and team from each of the four divisions found out that they would be playing in the Tournament of Champions.
The four divisions are Bantam, Prep, Junior and Major and the tournament, which lasted two days, consisted of nine total games.
The bowlers will be playing others from around the state in April in the Phoenix area. Andrew Lynnes and Kasey O’Brien are two of the bowlers from the Majors team that will be traveling to Phoenix.
“It’s a good feeling because our team works well together and I hope we get to go and win, but we’ll see what happens,” O’Brien said.
“It’s fun (to be able to go as part of a team),” Lynnes said. “I know that I’m a good bowler so I want to try and win as a team. I’m hoping I can go and bowl for myself too.”
Lynnes and O’Brien are in their first year in the majors after having competed in the junior division last year. With the jump to a higher division, both Lynnes and O’Brien are confident in their abilities as many bowlers in the division recently moved up.
“The competition is definitely going to be a lot better this year because of how many people moved up from juniors to majors, but also we’re confident in our abilities to win,” O’Brien said.
Along with the happy feeling, Lynnes is also a bit scared of the harder competition but is hoping he can pull through with his bowling.
“I’m scared and happy because of what Kasey said, it’s going to be a lot harder competition but I’m hoping I can pull through and actually bowl well,” he said.
Both bowlers have seen an improvement in their game since jumping to the majors and Lynnes has focused a lot more on the sport as he prepares for the adult leagues.
“I’ve definitely focused a lot more on bowling since I’m in majors because I want to get a lot better before I go into the adult leagues,” Lynnes said. “Plus, I have to get better because everyone around me is getting better.”
The bowlers in the majors division have been bowling together for years so it’s natural for them all to get better alongside each other.
“As I’ve been bowling throughout the years, I’ve noticed that I’ve been progressively getting better as everyone else has,” O’Brien said. “Lately, I’ve noticed I’m bowling a lot better than most of the majors out here anyways. It’s not much different since I’ve been bowling side by side with them basically my entire years.”
Top teams consist of: Bantams - Jaxzen Downling, Alexis Guilin, Addison Long, Deryn Peterson; Prep - Samuel Gibbs, Kayleb Haus, Blain Voclain Hailee Voclain; Juniors - Kristi Gibbs, Jacob Ramos, Braylon Galvan, Nathan Sabin; and Majors - Ryan O’Brien, David Rose, Andrew Lynnes, Kasey O’Brien.
The first place boy in Bantams was Jaxzen Downling with the top girl being Sidney Long. In Preps Kayleb Haus and Emily Barney took the top spots. Kasey O’Brien and Kristi Gibbs won in the Juniors and David Rose won in Majors. Alexis Guilin, Blain Voclain, Hailee Voclain, Travis Clark, Mikaela Amos and Lynnes will serve as alternates in their respective divisions.
The league will be hosting a Junior/Adult Fundraiser on Saturday, March 4, to raise money for the tournament costs and scholarships. To register, you can go to the front desk at Havasu Lanes or contact Marcia Lynnes at 406-390-0344. Registration for the tournament closes on Feb. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.