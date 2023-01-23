Patrick Mahomes threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars and a place in their fifth straight AFC title game. They will play the winner of the Sunday game between Cincinnati and Buffalo. Mahomes missed most of the second quarter after he was landed on by Jaguars pass rusher Arden Key. But the All-Pro quarterback came out of the halftime locker room to lead the Chiefs on a 75-yard fourth-quarter touchdown drive, and Kansas City forced two late turnovers to help put the game away. Trevor Lawrence threw for 217 yards with a touchdown and an interception for Jacksonville.