The Lake Havasu Vipers 10-and-under baseball team brought home a championship after winning a tournament at Cactus Yards in Gilbert.
In the championship game, the Vipers defeated ATB, a team from Glendale, 12-2. The Vipers racked up 13 hits and the battery of pitcher Daniel Phelps and catcher Nash Taylor kept the ATB runners under wraps.
All of the kids on the Vipers are locals and the majority of them were part of 8-10 Lake Havasu Little League All Star teams this past summer.
“These boys fought really hard to get to where they’re at,” coach Justin Janecek said. “They showed up, the pitching was outstanding, the bats were alive and the boys came together and won as a team.”
The Vipers went 4-0 and mercy ruled all four opponents in the gold bracket of the AA division throughout the two day tournament, occurring Dec. 18-19. The Vipers began pool play with an 11-3 win over the Rebels 10U Black squad, a team from the Tucson area.
David Meraz and Mason Passmore each pitched two innings and threw a combined four strikeouts while allowing a combined three runs and no walks against the Rebels. Shortstop Aiden Vendito had a solid day with the glove while Ashton Carelli and Bentley Taylor each had two hits.
The Vipers continued with a 17-2 victory over Team Dinger from Scottsdale. The Vipers had a strong game in the batter’s box with six walks and seven hits. Daniel Phelps, Jax Janecek and Luke Pakes were a presence on the base paths, stealing four bases each.
AJ Villa had the big hit of the game, hitting one hard to the fence and tagging all the bases for an inside-the-park-homerun. After having a great game at shortstop, Vendito started the game and pitched a gem.
After two dominant performances on day one, the Vipers earned a first round bye on day two, putting them directly into the semifinals. The Vipers faced the Dust Devils from Goodyear and won 9-1 behind a complete-game no-hitter from Carelli. The Dust Devils’ only run came a walk and an error committed by the Vipers.
Nash Taylor and Vendito each scored twice while Vance Hardin hit a home run to right field for the game-sealing run.
“This tournament wasn’t a surprise to me,” coach Scottie Taylor said. “This was the team we have been seeing in practice finally putting it all together on the field and playing to their potential."
After their 4-0 tournament run, the Vipers are ranked second in the state of Arizona in the AA division of the United States Specialty Sports Association (USSSA). The USSSA is one of the largest sanctioning bodies in amateur youth baseball. Teams in USSSA tournaments earn points and get ranked against each other in their state and other teams in the nation.
