The Lake Havasu girls basketball team is still looking for its first win over Mohave since the 2016-17 season.
The Knights fell 43-31 to the Thunderbirds at home on Tuesday. Since beating their rivals twice in 2016-17, the Knights lost straight five times in series – including Tuesday’s loss. Mohave won last year’s meeting 50-41.
“We have to measure our own progress against ourselves so the big thing going into tonight was fewer turnovers, which we did, even though it was still too many and blocking out,” Knights coach Charles Welde said. “We’re giving up too many second chances. On one possession, I think they might’ve had nine shots on one possession and that just kills us.”
After going into halftime down 21-10, the Knights cut the Thunderbirds’ lead to five points in the third quarter. The Knights went on a 6-0 run behind three consecutive baskets from Maria Mack.
Alyssa Heath of the Thunderbirds put a stop to the Knights’ momentum with a 3-pointer and that began a run for Mohave. The Thunderbirds ended the quarter on a 15-2 run and led 36-18 at the end of the third. Heath made three shots from beyond the arc in the quarter.
“What a good shooter she is,” Welde said about Heath. “She put a lot of pressure on us…you have to appreciate her game.”
The Knights held the Thunderbirds to single digits in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Thunderbirds 13-7. Havasu led once all game, which was a 2-0 lead in the first quarter. Mack put the Knights on the board with a basket for an early lead at the 6:03 mark. Mohave went on to score eight consecutive points and take a 10-4 lead at the end of the first quarter.
“I think we just got a little sloppy and we need to learn how to slow it down,” Mack said. “Keep our composure.”
Mack scored a team-high 13 points with 11 scored in the second half. Celeste Switzer was the Knights’ next highest scorer with six points.
Heath poured a game-high 19 points with 12 coming on 3-point field goals. Cayla Cotter of Mohave scored 11 points while Reena Ibrahim had seven.
“We were very aggressive and we worked well together,” Switzer said. “We’re moving forward and we should get them at their tournament next weekend.”
Up next
The Knights will see the Thunderbirds in their opening game of the Bullhead City Holiday Shootout, a three-day tournament, at the Anderson Fieldhouse. The tourney begins Dec. 20 and concludes Dec. 22. Havasu’s game against Mohave is scheduled to tip off at 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 20.
