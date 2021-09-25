A cloudy morning provided great weather for Lake Havasu’s first home cross country meet of the season
The Knights team hosted six other schools for their 39th Annual Mark Weston Memorial Invitational at Bridgewater Links Golf Course on Saturday. Havasu topped both boys and girls divisions along with having a champion in each race.
“It’s a challenge to be on grass and trails, but the fact that we’re home in front of family and it’s a very spectator-friendly course, they have that home court support,” Knights head coach Erika Washington said. “I think that really gave them the extra push they needed.”
In his final time running on the Bridgewater Links course, senior Joshua Lumpkin was by far the most impressive runner on the boys side, as no one was close to him for the majority of the race. Lumpkin placed first with a time of 16 minutes and 30 seconds and finished 1:39 ahead of his teammate Nathan Merrill (18:09). Alexander Gallegos of the Knights finished fourth at 18:22.
Lumpkin was 28 seconds slower than his personal best (16:02) time that he set in Wednesday’s meet in Kingman.
“The team ran really well,” Lumpkin said. “The guys did great….Top three and top four is really good.”
As a team, the boys finished ahead of Kingman Academy (second, 56 points) and Kingman High (third, 62) with a total team score of 18. Only three schools were able to field a full team on Saturday. Teams are required to have five runners to count as a team.
In the girls race, sophomore Katie Bell was in a close battle with Brianna Gallegos of Calexico (CA) for a lap. Around the start of the second lap, Bell gained a large lead over Gallegos and set a personal record in the process.
The sophomore finished first in the race and PR at 20:36 – three days after setting a personal best 21: 02 at a meet in Kingman.
“She was good competition for sure,” Bell said about the Calexico runner. “She really pushed me. It was a good race.”
A slick downhill sidewalk did bring some challenges for runners including the two champions. Falling was a concern for both of them, but they slowed down to safely run down the hill.
“Normally, going downhill you want to speed up, but no, I tried to slow down,” Lumpkin said.
“It’s a little sketchy because it’s a little steep and I didn’t want to fall and lose my place,” Bell said. “So I just tried to keep up with her (Brianna from Calexico) the first lap and by the second lap, I was trying to keep my own pace.”
The Knights' next best finishers on the girls side were Celeste Switzer (third, 21:44) and Alyssa Musselman (fourth, 23:27). Havasu finished first as a team with a score of 23, ahead of Calexico, which had 32 points. Those were the only two schools that fielded a full girls team.
“Overall, I couldn’t be more proud right now,” Washington said. “They got a great start and they ran tough the whole way. Every time I saw them, they were constantly pushing themselves and pass other runners. Finishes were strong. We had a lot of battles at the finish line where our guys edge out some our competitors. It was just a completely exciting day.”
Schools that made the trip to Havasu were Calexico (CA), Needles (CA), Kingman Academy of Learning, Kingman, Parker and Mohave.
Prior to the races, the LHHS cross country program held its 10th Annual Fighting Knights 5K Fun Run at Bridgewater Links. A total of 43 runners finished the 5K. There were others who didn’t participate, but paid the registration fees as a donation. Washington said the brief rain on Saturday morning might have deterred others from participating Saturday morning.
In the 5K, Dan Kuch placed first at 17:18, followed by Giovanni Sierras finishing as the runner up at 23:17 and Paul Usinowicz rounded out the top three at 23:26.
Up next
The Knights will be back at home on Wednesday, Spt. 29 for their annual Ray Reynolds Invitational at Windsor Beach. Races are scheduled to start at 3 p.m.
