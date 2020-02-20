The world’s longest endurance race is making its return to Lake Havasu.
The 16th Annual Mark Hahn Memorial 300 will be held Saturday at 8 a.m. at Crazy Horse Campgrounds. The event is hosted by the International Jet Ski Boating Association.
According to GoLakeHavasu, Mark Hahn was a key figure in growing the sport of personal watercraft racing around the country until his death during a race in 2004.
The 300-mile race is one of the few in the world to begin with a Le Mans start and features both veteran competitors and first-time racers. Last year, Lake Havasu native Kole Cramer walked away as the winner after going up against a lineup featuring factory teams from around the world.
This year’s race is expected to draw a record number of competitors.
More information about the race can be found at markhahn300.com.
The event is free for all spectators. However, there is a parking fee required for all vehicles at the campgrounds.
An award show and banquet will be held following the race.
