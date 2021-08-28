The time has come again.
High school sports are back in Arizona and in Lake Havasu City.
After one of the most unusual high school sports years in recent memory, athletic events will look more normal this year. Fans are welcomed back to Lee Barnes Stadium for some action under the Friday night lights. Fans are also welcomed to The Arena for some Knights volleyball.
Last year, football and volleyball games weren’t open to the public due to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic. The only way for people to watch these two sports were if they had a guest pass from an athlete. Band members and the spirtline had guest passes for football.
I remember covering football and volleyball last year and it didn’t feel the same with a limited crowd. After students missed out on those experiences last year, I expect the student section to get rowdy this fall. I’m looking forward to chants from the LHHS student body.
“Our coaches, our players, our community, we’re just really excited,” Lake Havasu High Athletic Director Dustin Zampogna said about the upcoming fall season.
Don’t forget about the athletes for cross country, swimming and golf, as their seasons will look more normal as well. Swimming will have normal meets after the majority of their meets were held virtually last year. Cross country and golf are two outdoor sports with multiple athletes vying to qualify for state in their respective sports this year.
Last year, the entire girls golf team qualified for state while cross country had nine runners – seven girls and two boys – compete in the state meet. Both teams are looking to make another appearance at state while members of the boys golf team are also looking to make a run at state.
“As an individual, my goal is to make state,” senior golfer Lane Daigle said. “My goal is to be around 3-over or 4-over (par) and just consistently put up good scores.”
When LHHS athletics officially started practice on Aug. 9, a question that I asked multiple student-athletes was “Does this season feel different compared to last?
All of them said “yes.”
With uncertainty heading into last fall, the 2021-22 academic year feels different with the return of in-person learning for LHHS and student-athletes actually having a season to look forward to.
“It feels good to have a normal season,” sophomore golfer Britteny Gomez said.
“It’s definitely amazing to have a normal school year and a normal cross country season because it is my senior year and it’s the last time that I get to do this,” Knights runner Alyssa Musselman said.
As I head into my second year covering prep sports in Havasu, I have a few words for the athletes.
Have fun and good luck.
I can’t wait to cover all the amazing athletes from Havasu.
