As the Lake Havasu wrestling team prepares for next week’s season opener, practice looked a little different on Wednesday, as wrestlers were masked up in the wrestling room.
Wrestlers (along with other winter sports athletes) will be required to wear a cloth mask or gaiter throughout the entirety of competition including during their matches. Coaches and officials are also required to follow the mask mandate.
The Arizona Interscholastic Association Executive Board decided to make masks mandatory after they voted 5-4 to reinstate the winter sports season on Tuesday. Originally, the board canceled the season on Jan. 8 after a 5-4 vote.
Knights head coach Ryan Schumann is glad the season is back on, but he dislikes the mask mandate, saying he’s concerned about his athletes’ health during competition.
“I worry about breathing limitations because I have a couple of kids with asthma on my team,” Schumann said. “I want them to be healthy throughout the season. I don’t want to worry about them suffocating or anything else.
We’re going to be touching them anyways, so the masks, I don’t quite understand it, but if that’s what makes everybody else feel comfortable then we’re going to do what it takes to wrestle.”
Even though Schumann isn’t in favor of the mandate, junior Aiden Tarter has a more positive outlook on wearing masks while competing.
“I don’t really mind it. I’m just happy to be in the room,” Tarter said. “Whatever I have to do to be in there, I’m fine with it.”
Tarter’s teammate Aidan Klatt said wearing a mask during practice has been uncomfortable, but he’s excited for the season.
“It makes it a little bit more difficult.” Klatt said. “It sucks a little bit right now already, just by practicing with it on. Don’t know how it’s going to be, but it should be fine.”
When the season was officially reinstated, Klatt admitted he was “surprised” and Tarter said he was “relieved” immediately after hearing the news.
“This is probably the most important thing I’m doing right now,” Tarter said. “I’m really passionate about this. I was really happy we got started again.”
“Once they just canceled it, I thought it was going to be over,” Klatt said.
When he was watching the live stream of the board meeting, Schumann said he was initially shocked that the board reversed their decision.
“The way that the first couple of people talked, I didn’t see it happening,” Schumann said. “I was pleased that a lot of them understood that this is a choice that kids have, it’s not like we’re forcing kids.
This is a choice and parents understand the risk. They’re still sending their kids and kids need this for their mental health. When you’re locked up with nothing to do, it’s hard on them. So I was very happy that it was overturned.”
When the AIA originally canceled the season, Schumann said he started to make arrangements, starting the process of building a club team and signing up for tournaments. He was also looking for another facility to hold practice.
Other guidelines that schools must follow are each student-athlete is allowed to have two parents or legal guardians attend their home games and schools must complete a covid-19 athlete/coach monitoring form on the day of contests. Any school that violates these new mandatory guidelines will lose access to AIA officiating.
When Schumann learned that kids are able to have parents in the stands, he was ecstatic for his wrestlers and their parents.
“I thought that was one of the best parts of the meeting and that really lifted my spirits,” Schumann said. “It made more excited to come wrestle because the kids wrestle for themselves, but they want their families to see them. They want to succeed in front of them.”
Klatt and Tarter are both glad that the bleachers won’t be empty for their home matches.
“I think it’s cool because they weren’t allowed to (have anyone in the stands) at first,” Klatt said. “It just seems weird wrestling in complete silence.”
“I’m glad we don’t have to wrestle in an empty room,” Tarter said. “I’m glad someone could come watch us.”
After two months of practice, Havasu is scheduled to host its first dual match against Willow Canyon on Jan. 20 at 4 p.m. It will be one of the Knights four duals at home this season.
“We’ve been practicing pretty hard for a while now and we’ve been putting in a lot of work,” Klatt said. “So I think we’re going to do pretty good this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.