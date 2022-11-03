Mohave Community College’s first director of soccer programs and men’s head soccer coach Camilo Valencia made a presentation at the MCC Lake Havasu City campus Wednesday to discuss the future plans of the program.
Bighorn soccer’s first season will be next fall. Until then, Valencia, who is a former professional soccer player and NCAA Division I coach, and the women’s soccer coach will focus their efforts on recruiting and building their teams.
A women’s soccer coach has been chosen, but won’t officially be announced for a couple of weeks, Valencia said.
The soccer program is MCC’s first sports program since the school opened in 1970. The program will be based out of the Bullhead City campus and will play at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse and Firebird Field in Bullhead City.
The first student-athletes Valencia will be recruiting will be from Mohave County, then Arizona as a whole. Recruits from Clark County, Southern Utah and other countries will also be scouted. He mentioned they aren’t just looking at high school seniors, but also older, more experienced players that haven’t already played for a college.
Valencia plans to look for recruits located in similar areas to Mohave Valley in the socio-economical and climate sense. He already has plans to scout players down in El Paso, Texas, and Yuma, Arizona, because many kids attending schools there have dual citizenship so they actually play soccer in Mexico while getting their education in the United States.
All Bighorn soccer activities will be located out of the Bullhead City campus, where the student-athletes will be expected to house. If the student-athletes aren’t interested in on-campus housing, they will be expected to live no further than 25 miles away from the campus due to the various events and appearances collegiate athletics require throughout the season.
Preseason begins Aug. 1, 2023, and will consist of three weeks of training with long days that any typical collegiate athlete is no stranger to. Because those three weeks are before MCC classes start, Valencia plans to hold practices twice a day (one early in the morning and one later at night to beat the heat), as well hold meetings, film sessions and feed the athletes throughout the day.
Valencia is hoping for 10 home games in their first season. The Bighorns will be members of the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference, which is a part of the National Junior College Athletic Association.
