Camilo Valencia

MCC’s first-ever soccer director and men’s soccer coach, Camilo Valencia, gives a presentation on his future plans for MCC’s first athletic program Wednesday at MCC’s Lake Havasu City campus.

 Claire Cornelius/Today’s News-Herald

Mohave Community College’s first director of soccer programs and men’s head soccer coach Camilo Valencia made a presentation at the MCC Lake Havasu City campus Wednesday to discuss the future plans of the program.

Bighorn soccer’s first season will be next fall. Until then, Valencia, who is a former professional soccer player and NCAA Division I coach, and the women’s soccer coach will focus their efforts on recruiting and building their teams.

