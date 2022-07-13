A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and the rest of the WNBA All-Stars wore Brittney Griner’s name and her No. 42 on the back of their jerseys for the second half of Team Wilson’s 134-112 victory over Team Stewart. It was another moment in the league’s continued push for Griner’s release from her detention in Russia. Griner has been detained since February after police at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage. Las Vegas aces guard Kelsey Plum was named MVP after she scored 30 points for Team Wilson in her first All-Star appearance.