Mohave Community College announced Tuesday that Camilo Valencia, former professional soccer player and NCAA Division I coach, has been hired as the school’s first men’s soccer head coach and soccer director.
“You don’t get many chances to start a program, and even more, to start an athletic program,” Valencia said. “So for me it’s a unique opportunity, probably once in a lifetime and I’m extremely excited.”
Valencia played for Yavapai College in 2007 and the University of Las Vegas Rebels from 2008 to 2010. During his professional soccer career, Valencia played for the 2003 U-20 Colombian national team.
Valencia’s coaching career began in 2012 at Fundacion Sport Legends in Cali, Colombia. More recently, Valencia served as UNLV’s men’s soccer interim head coach after joining the staff as assistant men’s coach in 2016.
The men’s soccer team is MCC’s first sports program since the school opened in 1970. The program will be based out of the Bullhead City campus and will play at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse and Firebird Field in Bullhead City.
“Bringing athletics to MCC instantly elevates the level of school pride, student engagement and community involvement,” MCC Vice President of Student & Community Engagement Dr. Tramaine Rausaw said. “The hiring of Coach Valencia sets a standard that we anticipate and expect a program all of Mohave County can be proud to support.”
The Bighorns will be members of the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference, which is a part of the National Junior College Athletic Association.
“We know that we have a competitive and talented Arizona conference,” Rausaw said. “Arizona Western College and Pima Community College have amazing men’s programs. Pima and Phoenix College are equally great on the women’s side. There will be some exciting matchups. Fans will certainly be pleased.”
Player recruiting will begin this fall, with Mohave County players being scouted first in hopes of bringing in local student-athletes.
“My vision for the program is to be excellent and exceptionally good at everything we do in the classroom, on the field and out in the community,” Valencia said. “We want to transform the lives of student athletes.”
Valencia says his student athletes can expect a great education from MCC, lifelong relationships with teammates and staff and eventually an alumni network to lean on.
MCC plans to hire a women’s soccer coach soon and have both teams ready to compete in the NCJAA by the start of the 2023 fall season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.