Mohave Community College women’s head soccer coach, Cynthia Cervantes, received the national Latino Coaches Award of Excellence from the United Soccer Coaches organization. She received the award Friday, Jan. 13, at the organization’s convention in Philadelphia, which is the largest annual meeting of college soccer coaches in the world.

The award recognizes an individual, organization, group or other entity who has demonstrated amazing accomplishments in the Latin soccer community. Awardees have demonstrated great impact, instilled sportsmanship, teach life skills such as responsibility, teamwork and much more through the game of soccer.

