PHOENIX – The mood around the Phoenix Mercury’s first practice Monday with interim coach Nikki Blue was one of hope and moving forward with heads held high.

Despite Brittney Griner’s and Diana Taurasi’s return from three-game absences Saturday against the Seattle Storm, the Mercury dropped their fifth game in a row, which, among other factors, sparked the organization to part ways with coach Vanessa Nygaard.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.