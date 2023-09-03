Mikal Bridges’ standout World Cup game marred by late miss

USA's Mikal Bridges (center) shoots the ball during the FIBA Basketball World Cup second round match between USA and Lithuania at Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, suburban Manila on Sept. 3.

 JAM STA ROSA/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

Nets star Mikal Bridges played his best game of the FIBA World Cup against Lithuania on Sunday, but with the game on the line, he fell just short.

After Team USA clawed back from down 21 to make it a four-point game with under 10 seconds left in regulation, Paolo Banchero intercepted a Lithuania inbounds pass, then passed the ball to Knicks star Josh Hart, who contorted his body in mid-air to get the rock to Bridges, wide-open in the corner.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.