MOHAVE COUNTY – Topping the National Junior College Athletic Association’s most competitive division is no simple endeavor, but nonetheless, that’s the goal of the budding Mohave Community College Soccer programs. Rising to the task will require raw talent, polished skill and the kind of drive exhibited by the most dedicated of athletes.

Those in the know say those kinds of players, the ones who impress both on and off the field, can be found right here in Mohave County. That’s why Men’s Head Coach Camilo Valencia and Women’s Head Coach Cynthia Cervantes start their searches for champion-caliber players at the local level.

