Joshua Dobbs lost two fumbles late in the Arizona Cardinals' season-opening loss to the Washington Commanders. Dobbs made his regular-season debut with the Cardinals after they traded for him late last month. New coach Jonathan Gannon refused all week to say whether Dobbs or rookie Clayton Tune would be the starting quarterback. Dobbs expects to keep the job moving forward despite turning the ball over twice. The journeyman took responsibility for the mistakes that proved costly for a team with very little margin for error.