A heated and fierce rivalry between two schools turned out to a lopsided game as Mohave routed the Lake Havasu boys’ basketball team 64-42 Friday night.
“My hat goes off to Mohave,” said head coach Ted Darnell. “They can shoot and we couldn’t buy a bucket. We have got to find a way to put the ball in the hole. I thought we played hard defensively, but Mohave can play.”
The Thunderbirds took an early double-digit lead and held a 20-point advantage at the end of the first quarter, thanks to a barrage of 3s. The lead only continued to grow.
Midway through the second quarter, senior Jayden Azar picked up his third foul, forcing him to the bench.
Later on, sophomore Junior Bolden went up for a rebound and rolled his ankle. He missed the rest of the half but returned after halftime.
Mohave continued to hit shots in the second quarter, extending its lead to 42-15 by halftime.
In the second half, tensions began to rise between the two rivals and there were several dust-ups, one resulting in off-setting technical fouls which ignited an already intense crowd.
A scary moment in the third quarter occurred when junior Casey Gates went to the basket for a layup and landed awkwardly on his ankle as there were a pile of players beneath the hoop from an earlier collision. He was helped off the floor and did not return.
Mohave junior Derrek Rawlins was the game’s leading scorer with 27 points. Senior Chris Jacques added 21, sinking five 3-pointers.
Azar and fellow senior Bradley Rogers led the Knights with 10 points. Sophomore Cody Pellaton chipped in with nine, while Bolden added eight.
The Thunderbirds have won both matchups between these two teams this season.
“I thought we played hard, but our inexperience shows against teams like this,” said Darnell. “Our inability to put the ball in the hole hurts us as well.”
Lake Havasu will head into winter break and are scheduled to return from action Jan. 8 against Peoria.
