The Golden Shovel streak for the Lake Havasu High School football team came to an end Friday night as the Mohave Thunderbirds came away with a 42-0 win.
“Well, you know, Rudy has a good squad. We knew coming in they’ve been a good football team. You know, they’ve had some guys early in the last couple years, they took some licks,” Havasu’s Head Coach Karl Thompson said. “They put together a group and they have a great run. They came out and executed tonight, did a lot of good things. We’ve been on the other side a lot and it’s just a competitive game. Inevitably, it’s going to happen, but we’ll fix things on our side. We have to clean up some things, but we’re young, we’ll get better, we’ll improve week to week.”
The Knights received the opening kickoff but on the next play, Havasu quarterback Tyler Thompson threw an interception to Mohave’s Deegan Perry 10 seconds into the game. Even though the game didn’t go how they wanted, coach Thompson was happy that the team came together on the sideline.
“You know what, they jumped a route, it’s going to happen. We’re ramped up, ready to go and again, you know, our guys the best thing I was happy about is they really come together on the sideline,” coach Thompson said. “Years ago, when these games like this happened, they turn. You know, we’ve got a good group, they’re just young. When you have one senior on defense, you have three seniors on offense.”
At the end of the first quarter, the Mohave held a 14-0 lead. The Knights defense held the Thunderbirds for the majority of the second frame, only giving up a score with four minutes left in the half. Knight Kyle Crowe intercepted Thunderbird quarterback Joe Yoney with three seconds left in the half.
“(Mohave) came out, they were more aggressive across the board. We made some bad decisions, wrong decisions,” Thompson said. “We’re still evolving but you know what? We’ll go back to the drawing board next week’s week to get right with the bye week and then we come right back for homecoming.”
Gavin Briggs led the team in tackles with nine, seven being solo as Justin Taylor finished with seven. Wyatt Tribolet had the only sack of the game on Yoney. Offensively, Jesse Thompson had 80 all purpose yards as Briggs had 39 and Tristin Andrade had 22.
With a week off before homecoming against Youngker, the team will look over the film and clean up what is needed and make the adjustments as they prepare to face the 2-1 Roughriders.
“Just cleaning up some of the things we do well. We’ll continue improving on those, we’ll make every adjustment we need, we’ll really grade out film,” Thompson said. “(We’re) a little banged up after a couple games, but we’ll get right.”
