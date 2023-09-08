Jesse Thompson

Lake Havasu’s Jesse Thompson runs back the opening kickoff in the first half of Friday’s Golden Shovel rivalry game with Mohave High School at Havasu’s Lee Barnes Stadium.

 Bryanna Winner/Today’s News-Herald

The Golden Shovel streak for the Lake Havasu High School football team came to an end Friday night as the Mohave Thunderbirds came away with a 42-0 win.

“Well, you know, Rudy has a good squad. We knew coming in they’ve been a good football team. You know, they’ve had some guys early in the last couple years, they took some licks,” Havasu’s Head Coach Karl Thompson said. “They put together a group and they have a great run. They came out and executed tonight, did a lot of good things. We’ve been on the other side a lot and it’s just a competitive game. Inevitably, it’s going to happen, but we’ll fix things on our side. We have to clean up some things, but we’re young, we’ll get better, we’ll improve week to week.”

