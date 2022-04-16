By Don Martin
Special to
Today’s News-Herald
Kingman Bass Club held its fourth tournament of the year at Fisher’s Landing on the lower Colorado River.
Eight teams participated. Anglers found almost perfect conditions, both weatherwise and with the fishing.
At the end of Day 1 of the tournament teams started bringing in big bags of largemouth bass to the scales.
The top team on the first day of the tournament was Anthony Tatzel and his partner, Chris Morris. Their five-fish limit topped out at 19.72 pounds. Their big bass weighed 4.5 pounds.
Shane and his wife Tina brought in another heavy bag, weighing in a five-bass limit that weighed 19.02 pounds that included the big bass of the tournament, a lunker that pushed the scales to 5.33 pounds. Right now, that bass is also the largest bass caught this year by club members.
Day two of the tournament saw anglers having to deal with lowering water conditions and a shorter day. But when the anglers lined up to weigh their catches, limits were still impressive.
The Molines then came to the scales with a five-fish limit that weighed 16.80 pounds that put them in the lead with a two-day weight of 35.82 pounds.
