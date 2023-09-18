Gabriel Moreno singled to right to score Evan Longoria in the 13th inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied to beat the Chicago Cubs 7-6 on Saturday night. With runners at the corners and two outs, Emmanuel Rivera hit liner off pitcher Hayden Wesneski’s shoulder that rebounded toward shortstop. Dansby Swanson let the ball bounce, but it spun away from him for a hit that allowed the tying run to score. Moreno’ followed with his single, and Longoria slid headfirst and got his left hand around Yan Gomes’ mitt after the catcher gloved Seiya Suzuki’s throw. The Diamondbacks closed within a half-game of the Cubs for the second NL wild-card berth and are tied with Cincinnati for the third and final spot.