EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University has told Mel Tucker it intends to fire him as head football coach, for cause, the university announced Monday, in a swift and stunning fall from grace for a man who signed a 10-year, $95 million contract extension less than two years ago.
Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller released a statement Monday afternoon.
“I, with the support of administration and board, have provided Mel Tucker with written notice of intent to terminate his contract for cause. This notification process is required as part of his existing contract," Haller said in a university statement. "The notice provides Tucker with seven calendar days to respond and present reasons to me and the interim president as to why he should not be terminated for cause.
“This action does not conclude the ongoing Office for Civil Rights case; that rigorous process will continue.”
Being fired for cause would cost Tucker more than $80 million. A message sent to his attorney wasn't immediately returned Monday afternoon.
Michigan State said it plans no additional comment Monday, beyond Haller's statements. Weekly media availability, typically held Monday, will take place Tuesday.
The university initially suspended Tucker without pay Sept. 10, pending the results of a Title IX investigation over allegations of sexual misconduct.
A resolution hearing on those allegations still is set to be heard the week of Oct. 5, but Michigan State leadership decided to cut ties with Tucker now, signaling that even a positive outcome for Tucker in the hearing wasn't going to be enough to save his job. A clause in Tucker's contract extension said it could be voided if any of his actions were to cause embarrassment to the university.
Earlier this month, USA Today published allegations by Brenda Tracy, a sexual assault survivor and advocate who had befriended Tucker after being hired to speak to his players and other athletes on campus. Eventually, Tracy said, Tucker wanted more out of the friendship, and in one phone call between the two, he masturbated.
Tucker didn't deny he masturbated, but he has said the nature of the call and his actions were consensual. Tracy said they were not.
Tracy filed a complaint in December, and in March, the university launched an outside investigation. The investigation was completed in July, with a hearing set for October.
Tucker was allowed to continue coaching, but was told he couldn't have any contact with Tracy, and Haller said he put in place increased oversight over Tucker. But when USA Today published its report, which included detailed information from the Title IX report as well as phone records provided by Tracy, Haller made the decision to suspend Tucker. Michigan State interim president Teresa K. Woodruff has said university leadership chose not to learn the details of the report, out of fairness for both parties, and only learned them from USA Today.
Tracy said she went public with USA Today in order to take control of her own story after learning her identity had been leaked to another, unknown media outlet.
The university on Sunday announced it was launching an investigation into the source of the leak, at the request of trustee Dianne Byrum earlier in the week. Trustees, like Haller and Woodruff, were told of the Title IX inquiry early in the process but were not given details of the allegations as the investigation moved long.
Tucker has called Tracy's allegations "completely false," saying their relationship was consensual. He suggested the Title IX investigation carries an "ulterior motive designed to terminate my contract based on some other factor such as a desire to avoid any (Larry) Nasser (sic) taint, or my race or gender." He called the upcoming hearing "a sham."
In a four-page letter sent to Tucker's representatives on Monday, detailing the reasons behind the termination, Haller wrote, in part, "The university has become aware of various facts that have led to the unfortunate decision to terminate your employment for cause. At this point, the university has amassed a body of undisputed evidence of misconduct that warrants termination for cause."
Tucker coached the first two games of the season, wins over Central Michigan and Richmond. Harlon Barnett is the interim coach, and former head coach Mark Dantonio was named an associate coach and was on the sidelines for Michigan State's 41-7 loss to No. 8 Washington on Saturday at Spartan Stadium.
Tucker, 51, was named head coach at Michigan State in February 2020, days after Dantonio, the winningest coach in program history, surprisingly announced his retirement. Tucker originally turned down an offer from then-athletic director Bill Beekman, even telling donors at Colorado he was staying in Boulder.
Michigan State, after being turned down by then-Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell (now at Wisconsin), went back to Tucker and offered him a six-year, $33 million deal, and he accepted.
His first weeks on the job quickly became complicated by the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, which threatened to shut down college football for the entire season. Eventually, the Big Ten played a shortened schedule, and the Spartans were 2-5, but one of the wins was against rival and then-No. 13 Michigan, 27-24, in Ann Arbor; after the game, Tucker posted a photo to social media of him on the bus home with the Paul Bunyan Trophy.
The next season, 2021, was much better on a whole, thanks to the arrival of a running back from the transfer portal, Kenneth Walker III, from Wake Forest. In his Michigan State debut, Walker rushed for four touchdowns in a 38-21 win over Northwestern. Against then-No. 6 Michigan, Walker rushed for five touchdowns in a 37-33 win at Spartan Stadium, after which Tucker was photographed lighting a victory cigar. For the season, Walker rushed for 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns as the Spartans finished 11-2, including a 31-21 win over Pittsburgh in the Peach Bowl.
On Nov. 24, 2021, just days after Michigan State lost to then-No. 4 Ohio State, 56-7, Michigan State signed Tucker to a historic 10-year, $95 million contract extension, that was to run through January 2032 amid rumblings that LSU was targeting Tucker (it eventually hired Brian Kelly). The new contract, leaked before the loss to Ohio State, put Tucker's compensation in line with coaches like Alabama's Nick Saban and Clemson's Dabo Swinney, coaches with multiple national championships on their resume. Tucker was in his third year as a college head coach, and had secured his first winning season.
"Spartan fans around the country are enjoying the success of this year's football program and we look forward to many more successful seasons, competing at the highest levels under Coach Tucker," then-Michigan State president Samuel L. Stanley said at the time.
The $95 million extension was funded, in part, by Michigan State mega-donors Mat Ishbia ($14 million) and Steve St. Andre ($10 million).
Michigan State finished the season ranked No. 9 in the Associated Press poll.
But Walker's Michigan State career lasted just one season, as he went to the NFL; he was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks and was a candidate for NFL offensive rookie of the year in 2022. Walker scored two touchdowns in Seattle's 37-31 overtime win at Detroit on Sunday.
Michigan State opened the 2022 season ranked No. 15, started 2-0 and was ranked No. 11 when it traveled to Washington and lost, 39-28. The Spartans never again were ranked in Tucker's tenure. That was the first of four straight losses for Michigan State, which stopped the skid with a 34-28 overtime win over Wisconsin at Spartan Stadium, before losing the following week at rival Michigan, 29-7, in a game that forever will be remembered for what happened afterward. In the Michigan Stadium tunnel, several Michigan State players were caught on camera pushing, shoving and hitting Michigan players. One Michigan State player struck a Michigan player with a helmet.
Eight Michigan State players were suspended for the rest of the 2022 season, and seven were criminally charged by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office.
While Michigan went on to play in the College Football Playoff for a second consecutive season in 2022, Michigan State finished the season 5-7.
When he took over at Michigan State, Tucker said everything was in place for the football program to be successful. Before this season, he said in an interview with the Lansing State Journal the university wasn't keeping pace with Name, Image and Likeness offerings for players. Last offseason, Michigan State lost star receiver Keon Coleman to the transfer portal, he joined Florida State and scored three touchdowns in an opening win over then-No. 5 LSU.
In three-plus seasons at Michigan State, Tucker, the 25th head coach in program history, was 20-14. In four-plus seasons as a head coach, he was 25-21.
Tucker, a native of Cleveland, Ohio, played defensive back at the University of Wisconsin and got his coaching start under Saban as a graduate assistant at Michigan State in 1997-98. He also was on Saban's staff at LSU in 2000 as defensive-backs coach, and at Alabama in 2015 as assistant head coach and defensive backs coach.
Tucker also has coached at Georgia, Ohio State and Miami (Ohio) in college, and with the Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns in the NFL.
Tucker's tenure is the shortest for a Michigan State football coach since Bobby Williams, who coached 32 games from 2000-02, after Saban left for LSU. Williams was fired days after losing at Michigan, 49-3. After the game, Williams was asked if he had lost control of his team, and he responded that he didn't know.
Williams and Tucker are the only Black head football coaches in Michigan State history.
