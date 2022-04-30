Aubrie Carver is following in her family’s footsteps.
This past week Senior Aubrie Carver signed her commitment papers to swim for Concordia University in Irvine, California. The multi-sport athlete said it felt good and exciting to finally sign the papers.
Along with swimming, Carver also plays varsity softball and soccer. Carver says she went back and forth for a while when deciding which sport to pursue in college.
“I always thought I was going to end up doing softball but I just really fell in love with swimming,” Carver said. “The more I did it the more I loved it.”
When she was younger Carver swam with the Stingrays club team in town as did her brother, Caden. Caden also attended Concordia University on a swimming scholarship. Carver says her best event is the 100m backstroke.
Carver says she plans to study biology when she is not in the pool, the first steps in her pre-med journey.
