The United States played its best game of this Women’s World Cup and it wasn’t good enough to stop the two-time reigning champions from being eliminated in the round of 16. The Americans’ bid to win an unprecedented third consecutive title ended Sunday on penalty kicks against Sweden. Megan Rapinoe, Sophia Smith and Kelley O’Hara all missed with kicks from the spot. Lina Hurtig converted for Sweden to clinch the shootout 5-4 after a scoreless draw in regulation and extra time. It is the earliest exit in tournament history for the United States, four-time winners of the World Cup. Sweden will play Japan in the quarterfinals.