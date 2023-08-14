Ex-NFL star Michael Oher says ‘Blind Side’ family made millions by lying about adoption

Carolina Panthers left tackle Michael Oher during a news conference in 2016, at the San Jose Convention Center in San Jose, California. 

 Jeff Siner/Charlotte Observer/TNS

Former NFL offensive tackle Michael Oher, whose life played out on screen in the 2009 Academy Award-nominated drama “The Blind Side,” is accusing the family who took him in of lying in order to profit off the film and his famous backstory.

In a 14-page petition filed in Tennessee, Oher claims that Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy never adopted him as claimed in the movie based on the book, and instead tricked him into becoming his conservators after he turned 18 in 2004.

