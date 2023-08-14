Ex-NFL star Michael Oher says ‘Blind Side’ family made millions by lying about adoption

The Coyotes say owner Alex Meruelo has executed a letter of intent to buy a piece of land for a potential arena in Mesa, Arizona. The move comes months after voters in Tempe rejected a referendum to construct an arena there for the NHL club. The Coyotes say they remain committed to building a privately funded rink and entertainment district and continue to explore other potential sites in the Phoenix area. They're going into their second season at 5,000-seat Mullett Arena on the campus of Arizona State University. The Players' Association has raised concerns about the situation there.