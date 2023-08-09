Healing from within: Athletes confront mental health struggles during injury

Physical therapy becomes just one part of Leslie Hernandez’s journey to fighting; the emotional toll of rehabilitation is equally significant.

 Courtesy Photo/Leslie Hernandez

PHOENIX – After spending 18 injury-free years in combat sports, Leslie Hernandez’s streak of luck came to an end after suffering a torn labrum earlier this year.

While the injury took a physical toll, its impact extended beyond her body. For the 25-year-old fighter from Phoenix and athletes of all levels, the impact of a sports injury not only results in physical ability being compromised. Part of their identity is also fractured. Physical therapy and body rehabilitation often overshadow the mental toll required for a full recovery and a successful return to activity.

