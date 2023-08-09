Healing from within: Athletes confront mental health struggles during injury

Matt Wallner hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Minnesota Twins a rain-delayed 5-3 victory and a three-game sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Christian Walker had put the Diamondbacks ahead 3-2 with a solo home run in the top of the ninth. Max Kepler led off the bottom half by hitting his third homer in three games. Jorge Polanco walked, and Wallner sent a soaring drive off the facing of the scoreboard in right-center field off new Arizona closer Paul Sewald, who was acquired from Seattle in a trade Monday. Minnesota opened a 4 1/2-game lead in the AL Central over Cleveland. Zac Gallen pitched seven strong innings for Arizona, allowing two runs and three hits while striking out eight.