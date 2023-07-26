'It was like a clean slate.' Julie Ertz’s return to action gives U.S. a defensive anchor

Elly De La Cruz hit his first career leadoff homer and Nick Senzel connected for a two-run shot, helping the Cincinnati Reds sweep the Arizona Diamondbacks with a 7-3 victory. Christian Encarnacion-Strand had two hits and two RBIs as Cincinnati earned its fifth straight victory overall. It was the Reds’ first sweep of the Diamondbacks since July 6-8, 2007, at Great American Ball Park. Derek Law pitched a scoreless inning for the win in the finale of the three-game set. Lucas Sims got two outs for his second save. Arizona loaded the bases in the ninth, but Lourdes Gurriel Jr. bounced into a game-ending double play.