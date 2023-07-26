'It was like a clean slate.' Julie Ertz’s return to action gives U.S. a defensive anchor

Julie Ertz of the U.S. and Tran Thi Hai Linh of Vietnam compete for the ball during a FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group E match at Eden Park on Saturday.

 Phil Walter/Getty Images/TNS

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Five months ago it looked as if the closest Julie Ertz would come to a World Cup game this summer would be the distance between the sofa and TV in the living room of her Phoenix home.

She hadn’t played a game since the final match of the Tokyo Olympics in the summer of 2021, taking time off to start a family and heal some nagging injuries. If she was retiring, she hadn’t said so. But if she was coming back, she hadn’t said that either.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.