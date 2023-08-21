Richardson wins women’s 100-meter world title in championship-record 10.65 seconds

The United States' Sha'Carri Richardson crosses the finish line to win the Women's 100m final during the World Athletics Championships at National Athletics Centre on Monday.

 Michael Steele/Getty Images/TNS

Draped in the American flag, Sha’Carri Richardson stood late Monday night in Budapest, Hungary, a few meters beyond where she had just blazed through the finish line of the women’s 100-meter final at the world championships. Her gaze was set on the scoreboard high above the stadium.

Richardson, 23, had appeared to already know she had won as she crossed the line, pumping her arms. But it seemingly had not set in until she saw the scoreboard, with a championship-record 10.65 seconds next to her name. Richardson began to sprint backward, toward the line, as photographers encroached.

